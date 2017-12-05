Evening news headlines

News highlights

Ruto tells government to stop hiring advisors on taxpayers’ dime

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and elected leaders among other top government officials against hiring advisors, saying such a move was contributing to the ballooning wage bill. The DP said the current public wage bill is an obstacle to implementation of the government’s flagships projects, saying it must be contained. Ruto said the national and county governments should support harmonisation of public servants’ salaries as part of the grand strategy to reduce the wage bill.

Mudavadi’s ANC Party refuses to back Raila’s swearing in ceremony unless demands are met

Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party will not participate in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga on December 12 unless the NASA coalition leader meets a set of predetermined demands, Politician Ayub Savula has said. Savula, who is deputy party leader of the NASA principal’s party, claimed it is being handled as irrelevant. “They can go ahead with their so-called swearing-in. We will not take part unless Raila and his team meet the irreducible minimums we have given him,” said the Lugari MP. More on this: [VIDEO] I’ll be sworn-in as president on December 12, Raila says Speaking in Eldoret, Uasin GIshu county, Savula said Amani National Congress must be given the deputy minority leader post in Parliament in order to remain in the National Super Alliance.

15,000 people displaced every day inside African countries, says new IDMC report

A new report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reveals that since the beginning of 2017, 2.7 million people have been displaced by conflict, violence or disasters, and have not crossed an international border. In the first half of the year, 997,000 new internal displacements due to conflict were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), more than in the whole of 2016, and 206,000 in the Central African Republic, four times the figure for the previous year. IDMC’s director, Alexandra Bilak has said that national actors and development agencies need to ensure that emergency responses are complemented by prevention and longer-term support. In countries with high numbers of people living in protracted displacement, focusing on helping them rebuild their lives will allow progress toward many of the global Sustainable Development Goals.”

Business highlights

African leaders push for wealth sharing as stakholders call for zero tolerance on corruption at Addis Ababa meet

Africa must look inwards for workable solutions to its governance challenges Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 4, 2017 – To achieve structural transformation on the continent, Africa must look for homegrown solutions and learn from its own experience, participants at the 12th African Economic Conference (AEC) heard Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This, according to high-level speakers from the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is key to unlocking Africa’s potential and advancing its prosperity. The three agencies, therefore, pledged their readiness to support the continent’s pursuit of an African agenda for stronger democratic states and rapid structural transformation that positively impacts on human development. In his official opening address, the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, advocated for strong democratic states with zero tolerance for corruption and mechanisms for wealth-sharing.

Sonko signs deal with AEA to fix County roads

The Nairobi County government has partnered with AEA Limited, a subsidiary of TransCentury Group to repair potholed roads in the country’s capital. The deal will see the company lease or sell machinery to the devolved unit to repair damaged roads. Speaking in Nairobi earlier today, Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko said the deal with the firm will slash repair costs by up to 40%.

Cytonn nvestments moves to list on NSE in March

Cytonn Investments plans to list by introduction on the Nairobi Securities Exchange’s Growth and Enterprise Market Segment before the end of March next year as the firm moves to grow its capital. The move is aimed at diversifying the investment firm’s revenue sources. “We expect to have listed by introduction by the first quarter of 2018,” Cytonn Investments chief executive officer Edwin Dande said. Listing by introduction will allow the firm to put its shares on the exchange without necessarily raising money from the public.

Sports highlights

Raheem Sterling puts Manchester City contract talks on hold until after World Cup

Recent reports reveal that Real Madrid could make a sensational swoop for Raheem Sterling. Meanwhile, Manchester City are ready to smash the £300,000 (Ksh41.5 million)-a-week barrier to make him the Premier League’s top-paid player. Sterling has put contract talks on hold until AFTER the World Cup. And the report claims the delay is sure to attract the attention of Real and other European powerhouses.

West Ham back on good terms with Sporting Lisbon

West Ham say “friendly relations” with Sporting Lisbon have resumed following a war of words over the potential transfer of William Carvalho in the summer. In September, the Hammers said they were pursuing legal action against Sporting’s communications director, Nuno Saraiva, after he claimed the club received no proposals from West Ham for Carvalho, while also making controversial remarks about co-chairman David Sullivan. However, West Ham say that relations between the two clubs are now back on friendly terms.

Phil Jones returns to Manchester United training despite Jose Mourinho ruling out Tuesday return

Manchester United star, star Phil Jones has returned to training but Jose Mourinho insists he will not play against CSKA Moscow. The England defender jogged out with the group at Carrington on Monday morning, offering hope he could be drafted back into the squad for Tuesday. Jones has missed United’s last five game after returning from international duty crocked and having been dosed up with pain-killing injections to play meaningless games, leaving his club boss raging.