Business highlights – December 5, 2017

Listed job opportunities jump by 50% in November

The number of advertised jobs for the month of November went up by 52% following a three-month drop in vacancy postings due to the elections, a survey by BrighterMonday and research firm TIFA has revealed. The data indicates that 2017 has been a difficult year for employers and job seekers. as Kenya’s job marketexperienced layoffs in various sectors, including media, banking, manufacturing, insurance, NGOs and IT.

Judith Kibaki appointed Director at Deacons East Africa

Deacons East Africa has appointed Judith Kibaki as a director of the company with immediate effect. The move follows the resignation of Betty Mwangi as a director of the company. Judith Kibaki joins the firm at a challenging business environment in the retail sector. Other directors of the company include Peter Njoka(Chairman), Muchiri Wahome (CEO), Diana Bird, James Israel Olubayi, and Christine Michira. The company posted a 244 percent increase in losses in the first six months of 2017 to Sh180 million compared to Sh52 million loss in the first half of 2016.

NSE suspends trading of Express Kenya shares

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has suspended trading of Express Kenya shares following a takeover bid as Chief Executive Hector Robert Dinis is set to acquire the firm by buying 38.36% of the issued shares currently held by Etcoville Holdings Limited. The suspension was issued by the Capital Markets Authority and takes effect from December 4, 2017 , NSE said in a statement.