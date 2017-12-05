Afternoon sports highlights – December 5, 2017

AFC Leopards in talks to re-sign Striker Kepha Aswani

AFC Leopards are in talks with striker Kepha Aswani with a view of re-signing him from Nakumatt FC, one and a half years after offloading him on disciplinary grounds. Team manager Gilbert Selebwa has confirmed to Capital Sport they are holding talks with the forward as well as Western Stima’s Robert Achema, two players who they hope will better their attack line. Aswani scored 13 goals last season while Ugandan Achema scored seven for Western Stima who have been relegated from the top tier.

Manchester United to offer Ksh6.9 billion for Tottenham’s Danny Rose

Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham star, Danny Rose will become United’s new first-choice left-back in a £50 million (Ksh6.9 billion) deal. The United manager “is increasingly confident of landing Rose either next month or during the summer.” Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino omitted Rose from his squad for the North London derby, sparking an angry reaction from the England defender.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces no action over confrontation with Southampton Midfielder Nathan Redmond

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will face no Football Association (FA) action over his heated post-match discussion with Southampton’s Nathan Redmond. Guardiola approached the Saints winger after Raheem Sterling had scored a late winner for the Premier League leaders at Etihad Stadium on 29 November. The FA accepted the Spaniard’s explanation of the incident but reminded him of his responsibilities.