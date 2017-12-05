Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Suspects appear in court for murder of Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu’s driver

Three suspects today faced charges of robbery with violence following the shooting of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s driver in Nairobi last month. The men are expected at the Kibera Law Courts to face the charges and police say they have been linked to more than five other robbery incidents and three murders in Kiambu. They were arrested last month after a mobile phone robbed from a KDF officer led police to them. Police from Karuri Police Station had been following up the murder of KDF officer Francis Wanyonyi since August. They were later found with a pistol stolen from the DCJ’s driver and the one used to shoot him.

Foreign Affairs Ministry sends PS to South Sudan to negotiate release of Kenyan prisoners

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making moves to secure the release of four Kenyans who were jailed in South Sudan. Principal Secretary Monica Juma jetted to Juba this morning in a bid to foresee the release of Anthony Keya, Boniface Muriuki, Ravi Ghaghda and Anthony Mwadime, who were were arrested on May 29, 2015 and jailed for suspected fraud.

Human rights group puts authorities under fire for Police brutality

Haki Africa, a human right organisation, is documenting cases of police brutality with the aim of holding those responsible for acts of violence against civilians accountable. Haki representative, Fransis Auma challenged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to not only check on deaths but also intervene on cases of police harassment, which he said are on the rise. Auma added that Kenya will be going for a review in Geneva to discourage police officers from abusing their authority.

Business highlights

EAC, private sector in move to promote National Volunteering policy

Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) in partnership with the Ministry of East African community, Labour and Social Protection, the Volunteer Involving Organization Society (VIO Society), academia and private sector have hosted a high level panel discussion on the state of volunteering in Kenya at the Heron Portico hotel in Nairobi. The event has been organized to celebrate the International Volunteering Day (IVD) celebrated every 5th of December globally. This year’s IVD themed “Volunteers Act First. Here. Everywhere” brought together government representatives, volunteer involving organizations, the private sector and academia. It will provide a space for stakeholders to take stock of progress made in volunteering in Kenya through the National Volunteering policy that was enacted by the government of Kenya in February 2016.

Easing political tensions to aid private sector recovery, says new report

Lower political risk could provide a platform for Kenya’s private sector to stage a recovery over the near to medium term, Stanbic Bank Economist for East Africa, Jibran Qureishi has said. Quereshi was speaking after the release of the Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) today. He noted that good weather conditions have improved growth prospects for the agriculture sector and reduced inflation expectations. The government expects the economy to grow by 5.1% this year having reduced its initial forecast of 5.9%.

NEMA vows to crack down on rogue manufacturers of illegal plastic bags

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has vowed t intensify surveillance following intelligence of increased illegal activities by manufacturers of plastic bags. NEMA Deputy Director, Mwanzei Ali, stated that two manufacturers have already been arrested. Reports indicate that key clandestine manufacturers are based in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, Mlolongo in Machakos County and Thika.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards in talks to re-sign Striker Kepha Aswani

AFC Leopards are in talks with striker Kepha Aswani with a view of re-signing him from Nakumatt FC, one and a half years after offloading him on disciplinary grounds. Team manager Gilbert Selebwa has confirmed to Capital Sport they are holding talks with the forward as well as Western Stima’s Robert Achema, two players who they hope will better their attack line. Aswani scored 13 goals last season while Ugandan Achema scored seven for Western Stima who have been relegated from the top tier.

Manchester United to offer Ksh6.9 billion for Tottenham’s Danny Rose

Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham star, Danny Rose will become United’s new first-choice left-back in a £50 million (Ksh6.9 billion) deal. The United manager “is increasingly confident of landing Rose either next month or during the summer.” Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino omitted Rose from his squad for the North London derby, sparking an angry reaction from the England defender.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces no action over confrontation with Southampton Midfielder Nathan Redmond

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will face no Football Association (FA) action over his heated post-match discussion with Southampton’s Nathan Redmond. Guardiola approached the Saints winger after Raheem Sterling had scored a late winner for the Premier League leaders at Etihad Stadium on 29 November. The FA accepted the Spaniard’s explanation of the incident but reminded him of his responsibilities.