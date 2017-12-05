Afternoon business highlights – December 5, 2017

EAC, private sector in move to promote National Volunteering policy
Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) in partnership with the Ministry of East African community, Labour and Social Protection, the Volunteer Involving Organization Society (VIO Society), academia and private sector stakeholders have this week hosted a high level panel discussion on the state of volunteering in Kenya at the Heron Portico hotel in Nairobi. The event has been organized to celebrate the International Volunteering Day (IVD) celebrated every 5th of December globally. This year’s IVD themed “Volunteers Act First. Here. Everywhere” brought together government representatives, volunteer involving organizations, the private sector and academia. It will provide a space for stakeholders to take stock of progress made in volunteering in Kenya through the National Volunteering policy that was enacted by the government of Kenya in February 2016.
Easing political tensions to aid private sector recovery, says new report
Lower political risk could provide a platform for Kenya’s private sector to stage a recovery over the near to medium term, Stanbic Bank Economist for East Africa, Jibran Qureishi has said. Quereshi was speaking after the release of the Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) today. He noted that good weather conditions have improved growth prospects for the agriculture sector and reduced inflation expectations. The government expects the economy to grow by 5.1% this year having reduced its initial forecast of 5.9%.
NEMA vows to crack down on rogue manufacturers of illegal plastic bags
The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has vowed t intensify surveillance following intelligence of increased illegal activities by manufacturers of plastic bags. NEMA Deputy Director, Mwanzei Ali, stated that two manufacturers have already been arrested. Reports indicate that key clandestine manufacturers are based in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, Mlolongo in Machakos County and Thika.
