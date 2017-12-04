Sports highlights- December 4, 2017

Kenyans shine at Singapore Marathon

It may have been one of the slowest marathons of her burgeoning career, but Pamela Rotich’s 2:38:31 triumph at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Sunday was her first victory at an IAAF Gold Label event. Compatriot Cosmas Kimutai made it a Kenyan double – the seventh in the past eight editions – by winning the men’s race in 2:22:48 in what was his first race for three years. Rotich reached the finish line in 2:38:31, the fastest winning time in Singapore since 2012.

Harambee Stars beats Rwanda to win CECAFA match opener

Paul Put began his tenure as Harambee Stars coach positively as the Kenyans kicked off their 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Rwanda’s Amavubi at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Massoud Juma’s penalty and Duncan Otieno’s thunderbolt both in the first half saw Kenya, winners of the title in 2013, make a statement in a fully packed Bukhungu Stadium with among the dignitaries present for the opener being former Premier Raila Odinga.

Man City continue league dominance with late win over West Ham

Manchester City came from behind to win a record-equalling 13th Premier League match in a row with victory over stubborn West Ham at Etihad Stadium.Angelo Ogbonna’s header on the stroke of half-time put the lowly Hammers ahead, but Nicolas Otamendi responded with a predatory finish shortly after the break. David Silva won it for City, acrobatically converting a Kevin de Bruyne pass with seven minutes left.