Sports highlights – December 4, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti snubs Italy head coach job

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he does not want to become Italy’s next head coach as he wants to stay in club management. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan manager confirmed he spoke with the Italian Football Federation about replacing Giampiero Ventura, who was fired last month after failing to secure World Cup qualification.

France Forward Olivier Giroud warned he needs to play more games to boost World Cup hopes

Olivier Giroud has been told he needs to play more games and consider a move away from Arsenal in order to boost his chances of a starring role for France at the World Cup. Giroud has fallen behind compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the Emirates pecking order and has not started a league game this season. The 31-year-old, who signed from Montpellier in 2012, was linked with moves to Everton, West Ham and Marseille last summer before electing to stay in north London.

Former Premier League Referee admits he “allowed Tottenham to self-destruct” against Chelsea in 2016

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg says he “allowed Tottenham to self-destruct” when he refereed the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in May 2016 as Spurs conceded the title to Leicester. Spurs needed to beat Chelsea to retain any hope of winning the league. Clattenburg says he “went in with a gameplan” so he could not be blamed by Tottenham for losing the title. He booked nine Spurs players in the bad-tempered match, but now says he could have sent off three players.