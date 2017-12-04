Sony launches 1.7 m tall high power audio system and industry-leading ireless noise cancelling headphones in three styles

Sony has launched a 1.7m tall High Power Audio System MHC-V90DW which is massive, in terms of size, quality, features, lighting and sound. Sony also announced a new range of Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones in three style variations – the headband style WH-1000XM2, the behind-the-neck style WI-1000X, and the truly wireless WF-1000X. The products have already won industry acclaim globally and are set to take the Kenya market by storm.

Taro Kimura, Managing Director of Sony Middle East and Africa, said: “What is common among these products is innovative smart technologies that can customise the audio experience and meet the lifestyle and expectations of the customers of today. These new introductions in the personal and home audio categories will help consolidate Sony leadership in the audio business and achieve a growth of 28% over last year.”

MHC-V90DW

Standing at an impressive 1.7m tall, the large tower design of V90DW speaker means music can be seen and heard in the best possible way. Light up the night with the brilliant lighting feature options, and with the excellent sound quality, the V90DW is truly a party machine.

The V90DW is packed with advanced technology and sound pressure to bring high quality sound to cover a wide range and reach a larger area. With these speakers; bigger and better parties can be catered to.

The V90DW features a Spread Sound Generator (an open back-type cabinet) that supports the spread and distance of high quality music. To increase the range and spread of sound, front-facing mid-range Angled Speakers and tweeters are angled outward at 20 degrees. The speakers carry a ‘horn’ like style to maximise the reproduction of sound across the room.

New “Smart Noise Cancelling” 1000X Series

The star of the show is the truly wireless style WF-1000X, completely free of wires while incorporating industry-leading Wireless Noise Cancelling technology. WH-1000XM2 are the new headband-style premium NC headphones, offering multiple new features and exceptional battery life, for a deeper, longer listening experience and more options to tailor the sound to your environment. The behind-the-neck style WI-1000X is designed for the practical and smart commuter, who likes to listen in silence while travelling.

With the WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X you also get the world’s first ‘Atmospheric Pressure Optimising’ feature that uses sensors to detect the air pressure around you and optimise the Wireless Noise Cancelling accordingly. Additionally, an equaliser[4] allows you to tailor the soundscape further to your personal preference. These smart listening experiences are also realised by Sony’s SENSE ENGINETM6.

Wire-free WF-1000X

With a 6mm driver, the sound from these headphones is dynamic despite their miniscule size. As soon as you take them out of the case these headphones automatically power on and connect to the last device they were paired with – pop them in your ears and you are ready to go.

Charge the WF-1000X in the sleekly designed charging case for up to 9 hours[5] of usage. With the WF-1000X you get true wearing comfort, functional beauty and sound that stays connected wherever you are.

Headband Style WH-1000XM2

Benefitting from all the award-winning features of the MDR-1000X and bringing even more to the table, the WH-1000XM2 does not disappoint with the best Wireless Noise Cancelling technology combined with unique Ambient Sound mode, Personal NC Optimiser and Quick Attention mode in this around-ear style.

Behind the neck In-ear WI-1000X

The stylish behind-the-neck Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones, WI-1000X, are the perfect companion for the commuter who wants to add some sophistication and efficiency to their daily commute and business trips with up to 10 hours of battery life (with Wireless Noise Cancelling turned on).

MHC-V90DW, WF-1000X, WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X will be available in December at all leading retail stores in Kenya.

Product and Suggested Retail Price in Kenya