Picazzo Restaurant to host Serro on December 7,2017

Nairobi’s premiere Spanish Restaurant – Picazzo Restaurant is set to host their first Picazzo Music Sessions in collaboration with Jamhuri Festival this Thursday 7th December from 7:00 p.m. The talented fast-rising Kenyan songstress Serro will perform live at the event that will usher in the festive season and celebrations at the restaurant. The night will also feature a special Picazzo menu with modern cuisine set to excite your taste buds. There will also be an elaborate wine list, plus cocktails and original Spanish Sangria for your selection. Get ready for a great fusion of music and yummy treats, which will also include Picazzo’s exquisite gourmet Tapas.

“We are so excited to have the first Picazzo Music Sessions with Jamhuri Festival and Serro at our establishment. It will be a night of amazing music and Spanish delicacies so we welcome you all to be part of this,” adding, “We intend to host more of such events during festive seasons so as to introduce to guests our specialties like Paella and Tapas as they enjoy good music.”The Manager of Picazzo, Felix,

Having risen to fame following her smash hit single “Rongai”, Serro continues to tell the African stories through her benga and Jazz-fused afro-pop music that strives to transform.

Excited to premiere at Picazzo Music Sessions, Serro says, “I’m am so excited to be holding this special performance at Picazzo. It will be a high energy and a beautiful show! I cannot wait! Everyone come out, let’s have a good time as my band and I delivered an electric performance.” Serro is part of Jamhuri Festival’s collective of artistes that have taken over Nairobi’s live music scene by storm. With weekly performances from some of the top and upcoming artistes in Kenya, Jamhuri Festival showcases a variety of Kenyan acts while flaunting their diversity.