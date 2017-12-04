Newspaper summaries – December 4, 2017

Daily Nation

Schools ready to enrol about one million Form Ones

Schools have created more than one million Form One places in readiness for a massive enrolment in January. The slots in both public and private secondary schools will be more than enough for the 993,000 candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education this year and have been specifically created to support the free day secondary school programme which will begin in January.

Jubilee works to push Cabinet list as Nasa vows to stay away

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked all Cabinet secretaries to prepare hand-over notes as he readies his new proposed Cabinet list to Parliament for vetting this week. Sources within the presidency said the update of the status in the ministry, including the budget and projects, is meant to make it easy for the CSs who will be replaced to hand over.

Senator Omanga, atheists defend Nairobi sex workers

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has criticised members of Nairobi County Assembly over plans to pass a motion outlawing commercial sex work. The senator termed the move impulsive and unfair to the ‘poor’ commercial sex workers whom she said depend on the trade for survival. The senator has now challenged the MCAs to provide alternative sources of livelihood for the commercial sex workers before condemning them.

The Standard

Kisumu rolls its sleeves to 24-hour economy as it seeks a trade boom

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has assured the business community of his commitment to transforming the town into a 24-hour economy. He said he had put in place a team that is currently working on acquiring more land for manufacturing industries. The county, Prof Nyong’o said, is also preparing to host a business investment forum in the course of next year to woo more multilateral investors, including those in the diaspora.

NASA strategist held after police raid on beach hotel

NASA strategist David Ndii was last evening picked from a hotel in Diani in Kwale by armed men, believed to be from the Flying Squad from Nairobi and detained at a local police station. Coast Regional police commander Larry Kieng claimed he was not aware of the arrest or Dr Ndii’s whereabouts fueling reports that the state was concealing information or the men who arrested him were from outside the coastal region.

Embu County tests new method to stop fall army worm spread

The county administration is experimenting a new way of fighting fall army worms blamed for the destruction of up to 20 per cent of maize in Runyenjes Sub-county. The county, in partnership with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), has trained and deployed 50 workers to search and kill the worms in their larvae stage to contain their spread.

The Star

Week of hard decisions for Uhuru, Raila

This will be a tense, make-or-break week in which many burning issues are expected to be resolved — or left festering. Key among them are naming the new Cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the anxiously watched next steps of NASA chief Raila Odinga who has vowed he will be sworn as President in Mnangagwa-style on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, as the clock ticks down, the Jubilee administration is still reaching out behind the scenes to the former Prime Minister to reach some sort of accommodation tot defuse the crisis. This could explode if Raila were to be sworn in, in some fashion, and expand his boycott and resistance movement.

New waste Bill as Kenya hosts UNEA conference

The government has drafted a new Bill to improve waste management ahead of a United Nations Environment Assembly meeting that begins in Nairobi today. Environment CS Judi Wakhungu said the government is determined to end environmental degradation. Speaking at an event to usher in the UNEA meeting in Nairobi, Wakhungu said Kenya was still lagging behind in preventing pollution. She said the government had made 60 arrests for violation of plastic carrier, since a ban on the bags took effect in August.

Anxiety as Uhuru orders CSs to hand over reports

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed all Cabinet Secretaries to prepare handover reports, signaling the naming if his new line-up in a few days. The directive is the initial procedure towards reconstitution of the Cabinet. Uhuru is expected to expand his new Cabinet to the constitutional maximum of 22 Cabinet Secretaries. The handover reports will facilitate the smooth transition in dockets where new CSs will be appointed. The directive came amid a meeting between Uhuru and the leadership of the National Assembly on whether MPs will alter their calendar to delay their recess so as to vet the new nominees.

Business Daily

Why Uhuru jobs promise will not be easy to realise

When President Uhuru Kenyatta started his first term in 2013, one of his key promises was creation of one million new jobs a year. This was music to the ears of thousands of youth who roamed the streets seeking gainful employment. Five years down the line, unemployment still persists, with the goal of creating one million jobs a year not yet fulfilled. Of the about one million youth joining the labour force every year, only about one in five is likely to get formal employment. The rest are either unemployed or engage in non-wage earning occupations. A number of factors have contributed to this situation, chief among them an unfavourable business environment, decline in credit extended to small and medium sized enterprise, disruptive technologies and harsh weather.

Cheap maize from Uganda likely to hurt local farmers

Cross-border trade in cereals following a projected decline in yields is hurting local farmers who fear that the market could soon be flooded. Middlemen and millers are reportedly taking advantage of the East Africa Common Market Protocol to import low-cost maize mainly from Uganda. The traders are purchasing the crop for as low as Sh1,800 per 90 kilo bag at the border point and blending it with local produce.

Engineers dig in as KQ moves to replace them

At least 140 sacked Kenya Airways engineers and technicians have downplayed the airline’s recruitment of staff to fill their positions, indicating hardening of positions in the pay dispute. The national carrier yesterday called for applicants to take up the vacant jobs. Qualified engineers and technicians are required to send in their applications by December 15, indicative of the speed with which the carrier wants the positions filled.