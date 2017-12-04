News headlines

News highlights

UNODC warns Kenya of terrorist activities funded through drug trade

Incoming UNODC Director General has cautioned African governments on emerging threats to global security presented by narcoterrorism; terrorist activities funded through narcotic trade. The Director General urged African governments to take a keen interest in the link between health and law enforcement and called for enhanced capacity building for law enforcement officers in the fight against illicit narcotic trade. The DG stressed that these officer were constantly inundated by new developments in psychoactive substances which posed a severe health risk than traditional narcotics of heroin and cocaine developed from agricultural material. Kenya’s Solicitor General Mr. Njee Muturi has since stated that while piracy had been on the decline, trafficking in persons, smuggling of migrants, drug trafficking, as well as terrorism, was increasingly being detected.

Decongestion of Kenya’s prisons is on course, says High Court Judge Luka Kimaru

The number of offenders who have not been convicted has significantly reduced in the country’s remand facilities following the implementation of policy guidelines developed in 2015 to guide police and judicial officers in the application of laws that provide for bail and bond. The number of inmates in prison facilities across the country has gone down from 32,000 in 2014 to 21,000 in 2017, Milimani’s Criminal Division High Court Judge Luka Kimaru has confirmed. He says prisons now hold more convicted offenders than accused persons whose cases are still before court. One of the long term objectives of the Bail and Bond Policy Guidelines is to decongest prison facilities.

Governor Sonko in move to improve public education in Nairobi County

The Nairobi County Government has called on all private stakeholders to join hands with the county administration under the leadership of Governor Mike Sonko in matters education in an effort to improve the state of public education in the city. Speaking at County Girls High School in Ngara, Nairobi as chief guest during the Ecobank Day – a day the bank sets aside once every year for community service – County Executive Committee member for Education Janet Muthoni said partnership between the private stakeholders and the county was crucial in improving the state of public education in Nairobi.

Business highlights

Auditor General grills KICC boss over Ksh1.4 billion scam

The management of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is on the spot for offering irregular contracts worth Sh1.4 billion — some to fake companies — during the World Trade Organisation (WTO) conference held in December 2015. Auditor-General Edward Ouko singled out the KICC chief executive officer for personally awarding 15 out of 17 tenders through single sourcing. Mr Ouko also accused the KICC board of direct involvement in the revision of tenders, especially the supply and installation of computerised conference management systems.

Government regulations to blame for slow clearance of cargo at the Port, official say

Cargo clearing agents at the port have blamed the government for introducing regulations that now hinder the smooth clearance process at the Port of Mombasa. “Cargo cannot leave the port of Mombasa without being forced to undergo another verification, and will have to go through inspection by a team called Pre-Export and Verification of Conformity,” said Kenya International Freight and Warehouse Association chairman William Ojonyo.

Governor Waititu wants companies in Kiambu to employ 70% of their staff from the local population

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu wants companies operating in the County to employ 70% of their staff from the local population. Through a proposed law dubbed the Kiambu County Employment Bill 2017, Waititu said all factories, estates and public institutions will be required to help the county create jobs. He said the proposed law will serve to absorb at least half of unemployed people in the County.

Sports highlights

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says defeat to Manchester United must make his team more determined

Arsene Wenger wants his Arsenal team to use their loss to Manchester United as motivation for the rest of the campaign. The Gunners produced some fine attacking play during a Saturday night thriller but were undone by defensive errors and a brilliant display from United goalkeeper David de Gea, eventually losing 3-1. However, Wenger thinks his team can take encouragement from the performance, believing they have shown the brand of football they are capable of producing.

Benevento, AC Milan clash ends in draw as Keeper scores injury time equaliser

Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored an injury-time equaliser against AC Milan to earn his team the first Serie A point in their history. The keeper, on loan from Juventus, headed in Danilo Cataldi’s free-kick to end a record-breaking run of 14 defeats. Milan led through Giacomo Bonaventura before George Puscas equalised. Nikola Kalinic headed Milan ahead again and they had Alessio Romagnoli sent off before Brignoli’s late leveller.

Valencia loses to Getafe for the first time in La Liga

Second-placed Valencia lost for the first time in La Liga this season as Getafe beat them to leave Barcelona five points clear at the top. The hosts, who move up to eighth in the table, played 65 minutes with 10 men after Mauro Arambarri was sent off for a second booking. Markel Bergara scored the only goal, with his 25-yard strike deflecting in off Gabriel Paulista.