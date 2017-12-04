Evening news headlines

News highlights

David Ndii’s wife recounts husband’s arrest

Economist David Ndii, who is also the National Super Alliance chief strategist, was arrested on Sunday as he went for dinner together with his 11-year-old daughter, according to his wife Mwende Gatabaki. Recounting the arrest that caught many by surprise, Mrs. Ndii said seven security officers, who were in two vehicles arrived at Leopard Beach Hotel in Kwale at around 8.30pm and parked outside.

KCPE top scorer admitted to school of her choice

KCSE top performer Goldalyn Kakuya has been admitted to the Kenya High School as Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi launched the placement exercise today. Those who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam in November and qualified for admission to National Schools can now send their index numbers to 20042 to know their placement.

Former Belgut MP Eric Keter dies in a Nairobi hospital

Former Belgut Member of Parliament Eric Keter is dead. Mr Keter, who had been suffering from diabetes, passed on in a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment. The deceased lost his seat in the August 8, 2017 election after he was defeated by his closest rival Jubilee’s Nelson Koech.

Business highlights

Telkom launches mobile self-care app

Telkom has launched My Telkom, a self-care mobile app, for use on smart phones and other mobile devices. My Telkom app, that will be available to Android and Apple iOS users, enables customers to check balances for airtime, voice or Internet bundles, top up airtime and buy Internet bundles, and to redeem points from Telkom’s Ziada loyalty programme. They can also contact Customer Care directly, in-app, by calling, texting or on social media; or locating the nearest Telkom Retail Shop.

Plastic bags still on sale as Kenyans adjust to ban

The ban on plastic bags by the Government in August has driven their manufacture and sale underground as black market racketeers find avenues to rake in huge profits. Investigations have revealed that some traders are flirting with jail terms and heavy fines by secretly stocking and selling plastic bags. The traders risk four years in jail or Sh4 million in fines should they be arrested and convicted. The bags are still being sold, sometimes in plain sight.

World gathers in Nairobi to tackle global menace of pollution

Over 4,000 heads of state, ministers, business leaders, UN officials and civil society representatives gathered Monday at the third UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi to tackle the global menace of pollution. Overall, environmental degradation causes nearly one in four of all deaths worldwide, or 12.6 million people a year, and the widespread destruction of key ecosystems.

Sports highlights

Jerome Paarwater sacked as Kenya Simbas coach

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has confirmed the firing of Kenya Simbas head Coach Jerome Paarwater. The rugby body hailed praises to the South African for his marvelous contribution to the team since his arrival in 2012. The union went ahead to appreciate the tactician’s efforts during his tenure. A fortnight ago Simbas performed dismally in the hands of Paawater against Hong Kong, Chile and Russia during the cup of nations tourney held in Hong Kong.

Ancelotti snubs Italy coach job

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he does not want to become Italy’s next head coach as he wants to stay in club management. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan manager confirmed he spoke with the Italian Football Federation about replacing Giampiero Ventura, who was fired last month after failing to secure World Cup qualification.

Messi statue vandalised for second time in 2017

A statue of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires has been vandalised for the second time this year. It appears that the legs of the player’s likeness were cut, leaving the body of the statue of the Argentina international sprawled across the pavement on Costanera Sur. In January 2017, the sculpture suffered similar damage, with the torso and head torn off only a matter of months after it was placed in its current location.