Business highlights – December 4, 2017

Auditor General grills KICC boss over Ksh1.4 billion scam

The management of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is on the spot for offering irregular contracts worth Sh1.4 billion — some to fake companies — during the World Trade Organisation (WTO) conference held in December 2015. Auditor-General Edward Ouko singled out the KICC chief executive officer for personally awarding 15 out of 17 tenders through single sourcing. Mr Ouko also accused the KICC board of direct involvement in the revision of tenders, especially the supply and installation of computerised conference management systems.

Government regulations to blame for slow clearance of cargo at the Port, official say

Cargo clearing agents at the port have blamed the government for introducing regulations that now hinder the smooth clearance process at the Port of Mombasa. “Cargo cannot leave the port of Mombasa without being forced to undergo another verification, and will have to go through inspection by a team called Pre-Export and Verification of Conformity,” said Kenya International Freight and Warehouse Association chairman William Ojonyo.

Governor Waititu wants companies in Kiambu to employ 70% of their staff from the local population

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu wants companies operating in the County to employ 70% of their staff from the local population. Through a proposed law dubbed the Kiambu County Employment Bill 2017, Waititu said all factories, estates and public institutions will be required to help the county create jobs. He said the proposed law will serve to absorb at least half of unemployed people in the County.