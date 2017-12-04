Business highlights – December 4, 2017

Experts, policy-makers converge in Addis Ababa to scale up governance for Africa’s transformation

The 12th African Economic Conference, which opened today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will focus on the theme, “Governance for Structural Transformation.” Speaking ahead of the event, Célestin Monga, Vice-President, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, and Chief Economist at the African Development Bank said the goal of the 2017 African Economic Conference is to identify more specific governance policies and strategies for successful structural transformation, building on existing best practices and alternative African perspectives leading to structural transformation.

Landowners to now use eCitizen portal for property transactions

Landowners will now be required to use the ecitizen portal to start and finalize land-related processes such as transfer of ownership, payment of land rent and rates, consent fees, registration fees, stamp duty, application of caveat and official land searches. The Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning has started the first phase of processing land transactions online that is meant to inject transparency and efficiency in the ministry. Effective today, there will be no manual and paper-based land transactions process in Nairobi and Central registries with other regions expected to follow soon.

New SGR freight service to boost businesses by cutting cost of transportation

The Kenya Railways Corporation is set to launch cargo operations on its Standard Gauge Railway line in January next year. Company Managing Director, Atanas Maina stated that trials have been ongoing since Friday to facilitate the configuration of workflow and schedules. Maina says cargo will be charged at Ksh 50,000 per 20 foot container with the same expected to take an average of eight hours to transit from the coastal city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi. Kenya Railways says the freight service will boost business by cutting the cost of transportation from and to the Port of Mombasa.