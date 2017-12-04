Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

NASA advisor David Ndii still in police custody

National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition adviser David Ndii is in police custody following his arrest on Sunday. Ndii, a senior figure in Raila Odinga’s opposition party , was picked up from his hotel in Diani where he had gone with his family for holiday. He was briefly detained at a police station in Ukunda before being transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi for questioning. Ndii was reportedly set to be interrogated at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road this morning.

Gatundu South MP takes swing at Raila ahead of December 12 swearing in ceremony

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has castigated opposition party leader Raila Odinga following his coalition’s plan to swear him in as President on December 12. Speaking at St Massimo Catholic Church at Mikinduri in Meru County on Sunday, Kuria said the move is tantamount to treason, adding that Kenya will only recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as the constitutionally-elected Head of State.

Marakwet East ballots to be recounted today following petition challenging MP Kangogo Bowen’s victory

Petitioner Sammy Kipkeu, who filed a motion for a recount of Marakwet East ballots, will finally have his day. Kipkeu filed the complaint on grounds the August 8 general election was marred by irregularities and illegalities. Votes from four Marakwet East polling stations are to be recounted today following a High court order in a petition challenging MP Kangogo Bowen’s win.

Business highlights

Experts, policy-makers converge in Addis Ababa to scale up governance for Africa’s transformation

the 12th African Economic Conference, which opened today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will focus on the theme, “Governance for Structural Transformation.” Speaking ahead of the event, Célestin Monga, Vice-President, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, and Chief Economist at the African Development Bank said the goal of the 2017 African Economic Conference is to identify more specific governance policies and strategies for successful structural transformation, building on existing best practices and alternative African perspectives leading to structural transformation.

Landowners to now use eCitizen portal for property transactions

Landowners will now be required to use the ecitizen portal to start and finalize land-related processes such as transfer of ownership, payment of land rent and rates, consent fees, registration fees, stamp duty, application of caveat and official land searches. The Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning has started the first phase of processing land transactions online that is meant to inject transparency and efficiency in the ministry. Effective today, there will be no manual and paper-based land transactions process in Nairobi and Central registries with other regions expected to follow soon.

New SGR freight service to boost businesses by cutting cost of transportation

The Kenya Railways Corporation is set to launch cargo operations on its Standard Gauge Railway line in January next year. Company Managing Director, Atanas Maina stated that trials have been ongoing since Friday to facilitate the configuration of workflow and schedules. Maina says cargo will be charged at Ksh 50,000 per 20 foot container with the same expected to take an average of eight hours to transit from the coastal city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi. Kenya Railways says the freight service will boost business by cutting the cost of transportation from and to the Port of Mombasa.

Sports highlights

France Forward Olivier Giroud warned he needs to play more games to boost World Cup hopes

Olivier Giroud has been told he needs to play more games and consider a move away from Arsenal in order to boost his chances of a starring role for France at the World Cup. Giroud has fallen behind compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the Emirates pecking order and has not started a league game this season. The 31-year-old, who signed from Montpellier in 2012, was linked with moves to Everton, West Ham and Marseille last summer before electing to stay in north London.

FA says England Manager Gareth Southgate’s job is safe even if his side lose every game at next year’s World Cup

England Manager Gareth Southgate has been told his job is safe even if his side lose every game at next year’s World Cup in Russia. Southgate oversaw a successful qualification campaign for the finals, where England will face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in the group stage. FA chief executive Martin Glenn says the manager will retain his position “for the next few tournaments”.

Former Premier League Referee admits he “allowed Tottenham to self-destruct” against Chelsea in 2016

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg says he “allowed Tottenham to self-destruct” when he refereed the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in May 2016 as Spurs conceded the title to Leicester. Spurs needed to beat Chelsea to retain any hope of winning the league. Clattenburg says he “went in with a gameplan” so he could not be blamed by Tottenham for losing the title. He booked nine Spurs players in the bad-tempered match, but now says he could have sent off three players.