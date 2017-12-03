News headlines

News highlights

I will dissolve the illegitimate Jubilee government, Raila declares

Opposition party leader Raila Odinga has vowed to dissolve what he terms as the illegitimate Jubilee government. Speaking at Ugunja Constituency on Saturday, Raila stated that through his machinations, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure will not last until 2022. The NASA coalition chief was addressing mourners and supporters during the burial service of Collins Owino who was shot by police during his return from the United Sates. He stated that “an illegitimate government cannot be made legitimate through the use of arms and the power of the guns.”

Judiciary moves to clear backlog of cases through Settlement Week initiative



The Judiciary is set to begin a week-long mediation process which will run until Friday in a bid to cover select cases pending at the Milimani Children’s Court, Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Commercial Court, Environment and Land Court, Employment and, Labour Relations Court and the Civil Division of the High Court. Chief Justice David Maraga will Monday preside over the launch of the initiative dubbed Judiciary Mediation Settlement Week at the Milimani Law Courts, an initiative which aims at resolving 95 cases in five courts.

Atheists association urges Nairobi County Assembly to repeal ban on commercial sex work

Atheists in Kenya (AIK), an association of secularists, have urged the Nairobi County Assembly to repeal a law it passed last week prohibiting commercial sex work in the city. In a statement issued this morning, Harrison Muia, the association’s president said that no law has succeeded to stop the practice in the past suggesting that the assembly should instead work on legalizing the same. “Nobody’s human or civil rights should be violated on the basis of their trade, occupation, work, calling or profession,” Muia’s statement read in part. He added that “an adult who chooses to engage in sexual activity, whether for recreation, procreation or in exchange for something of value, makes a private, individual choice that should not be subject to criminal sanctions.”

Business highlights

Kenya elected to International Maritime Organization Council

Kenya has been elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialized agency of the United Nations with global standard-setting authority for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping. The country was elected under category C, which is reserved for 20 member states which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation.Other African Countries elected are Egypt, Morocco, South Africa and Liberia.

Kenya-China tax agreement is lopsided, says KRA

A tax agreement which Kenya signed with Beijing in September cushioning Chinese firms from paying tax on interest they earn is detrimental to Kenya’s development agenda, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials have said. According to the regulator, Kenya risks losing billions of shillings in tax exemptions if the deal is not amended. KRA’s chief manager in international tax office with a key focus on transfer pricing, Mr George Obell, said the agreement should be amended to include a binding clause that compels China to collect tax dues on behalf of Kenya.

New lab will help improve safety for dairy products, says KDB

Kenya Dairy Board Managing Director Margaret Kibogy says the government has invested in modern laboratory equipment to enhance the safety of dairy products. The Board chief said the lab will be used to test for contaminants such as aflatoxins, antibiotics and pesticides in dairy and livestock feed. This, she said, would promote surveillance mechanisms and provide testing facilities for firms.

Sports highlights

Barcelona remain at the top of La Liga as clash with Celta Vigo ends in 2-2 draw

Barcelona remain unbeaten at the top of La Liga after being held to an entertaining draw by Celta Vigo.Iago Aspas put Celta ahead after Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried Maxi Gomez’s shot, but Barca levelled moments later as Lionel Messi converted Paulinho’s pass for his 17th goal this season.Luis Suarez had a goal harshly ruled out for offside and Messi hit a post.Suarez put Barca ahead from Jordi Alba’s cross after a Messi pass, but Gomez equalised from Aspas’ cutback.

Brighton fall 1-5 to Liverpool

Brighton lost 1-5 to Liverpool in Saturday’s clash but the latter team’s Manager Jurgen Klopp says his side still have “really hard work” in front of them despite continuing their phenomenal goal scoring away from home. The Reds moved into the top four of the Premier League for the first time since August after making it 15 goals in their past four away games in all competitions with a comfortable victory at the Amex Stadium.” It looks like we are flying,” said Klopp after Liverpool’s fifth win in six league games. “Unfortunately it’s not like that, we have to work really hard.

Hazard scores twice as Chelsea beat New Castle

Eden Hazard scored twice in a brilliant display as Chelsea beat Newcastle to briefly draw level on points with second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League.On his return to the starting XI, Hazard fired the Blues level with an angled strike after Dwight Gayle’s poked effort had given the Magpies a surprise lead.Striker Alvaro Morata made it 2-1 to the hosts when he headed in from close range following Victor Moses’ driven cross.Hazard made sure of Chelsea’s 10th league win of the season with a penalty after Matt Ritchie fouled Moses in the area.