News headlines

News highlights

It’s over, you lost, Uasin Gishu Governor tells Raila

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has urged opposition party leader, Raila Odinga to accept defeat just as the National Super Alliance chief is set to hold his own inaugurtion on December 12, backed by his supporters. Mandago has told Raila to hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta instead of working against the government. He claimed that the extended elections had slowed down development, asking the opposition to recognise Uhuru as the country’s democratically-elected leader.

Anti terror task force calls for increased deployment of officers along key danger zones



A multi agency task force seeking to crack down on al Shabaab terrorists has called for the swift deployment of officers to intensify patrols in Nyongoro, Maisha, Lango la Simba, and Milihoi.”These are the areas where the militants have frequently attacked police officers and residents,” Lamu County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has said. Speaking on Friday, the Commissioner stated that authorities had identified and marked areas along the Lamu–Witu–Garsen highway as danger zones and attack hot spots.

NASA will finally put an end to rigged elections, says opposition party’s Chief Strategist

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Strategist David Ndii has said that “plenty of alarming news will be flying in the next 10 days” as the opposition party moves to wear in Raila Odinga as President in spite of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration last Tuesday. In a statement issued through the coalition’s communication centre, Ndii called on party supporters not succumb to fear or intimidation. “Stay sober and vigil. When the time comes. Come out and play your part. Assembly up and swear the People’s President. Never again shall elections be rigged in Kenya. This madness shall stop. The time has come,” he said.

Business highlights

Tuskys projecting a 30% festive season growth, unveils Deals Poa Customer Reward campaign with 20 cars up for grabs

Regional retailer Tusker Mattresses Limited is all set to usher the festive season in style with the launch of a Kshs 60 million Customer reward programme.Rolled out under the Tuskys Deals Poa initiative, the leading retailer becomes the first formal player in the supermarket space to unveil a mega Christmas season reward campaign this year. The campaign will see Tuskys customers across the country standing a chance to win one of the 20 motor vehicle grand prizes on offer among other attractive prizes. Speaking when he confirmed the launch of the Tuskys Deals Poa campaign, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Mr. Dan Githua said the firm is projecting a more than 30% growth this festive season. The formal retail market, he noted had suffered a late festive season kick-in due to the prolonged electoral activity.

Nakumatt blames Banking Act for financial woes



Regional retailer, Nakumatt has blamed the Banking (Amendment) Act for some of its financial woes. The troubled chain says the law, which was enforced last year, putting a cap on interest rates is part of the reason the company cannot meet its obligations. In court papers, the franchise’s CEO Mr Atul Shah said that the enactment of the law severely restricted the supermarket’s ability to access crucial short to medium terms financing that it relied upon to meet its obligations to its creditors.

Government to adopt strategies to curb pollution

Kenya’s government is set to adopt mitigating strategies aimed at curbing pollution, Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu has said. Addressing the media on the forthcoming United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) meeting to be held in Nairobi on Monday, she added that Kenya is committed to supporting the work of the UN and desires to maintain Nairobi’s position as the central hub of the UNEP. The assembly, which will bring together more than 7,000 delegates from over 100 nations, seeks solutions to environmental challenges posed by pollution.

Sports highlights

England face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in World Cup Group G

England have been drawn with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G at next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. Gareth Southgate’s men will begin their tournament against Tunisia on Monday, June 18 in Volgograd.They will then face World Cup debutants Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24 before playing top seeds Belgium four days later in Kaliningrad.

West Ham Manager Moyes says Manchester City not great until they win Premier League

Manchester City cannot be considered a great team until they become Premier League champions, says West Ham boss David Moyes. Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring City have been in scintillating form this season, racking up 13 wins and a draw from 14 games to build an eight-point advantage at the top of the table. Moyes’ struggling Hammers have the unenviable task of visiting the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and believes they must clinch silverware to justify recent hype.

Arsenal boss Wenger says Manchester United are now a true Jose Mourinho side

Arsene Wenger believes the Manchester United team who will head to the Emirates stadium on Saturday are now a true Jose Mourinho outfit. The Arsenal boss scored his first competitive win over Mourinho at the 16th time of asking when Arsenal won 2-0 in the corresponding fixture last season.