Sports highlights – December 1, 2017

Football Association charges Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte following dismissal against Swansea

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct by the FA following his sending-off against Swansea on Wednesday night. The Chelsea boss was sent to the stands after remonstrating with the officials for what he perceived as time wasting by the Swansea players. However, Conte will not face a touchline ban as he is subject to a standard FA charge.

Don’t write us off just yet, says England Manager as team eyes 2018 World Cup win

England manager Gareth Southgate says his side “cannot go to a World Cup and not try to win it”. The draw for next summer’s tournament in Russia takes place on Friday, with the Three Lions in the second pot of seeded teams. It will be Southgate’s first major finals in charge of the national team.

Arsenal eye West Brom Defender Jonny Evans

Arsenal are ready to make a fresh move for Jonny Evans as they target a new defender in January. The Gunners had a £25 million (Ksh3.5 billion) deadline day bid turned down by West Brom in August but are still keen — with league leaders and rival summer suitors Manchester City also likely to again be interested. Arsene Wenger wants another centre-half to bolster his squad and Evans is understood to be interested in moving if another big offer comes in.