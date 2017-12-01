Newspaper summaries – December 1, 2017

Daily Nation

Talk of ‘poaching’ emerges as fights flare out in Nasa

The Jubilee leadership is torn between negotiating with the Opposition to restore national unity or taking advantage of rivalries between Nasa constituent parties to dismember it. National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Jubilee Party, which is headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is reaching out to all leaders in a bid to unite and reconcile the country after the long and protracted electioneering.

Why Raila picked Junet for House job

Opposition leader Raila Odinga handed Suna East MP Junet Mohamed the Minority Whip seat in the National Assembly as a reward for his steadfast loyalty to the National Super Alliance. The decision sparked a row in the opposition coalition pitting Coast MPs — who believe the seat belongs to the region — and Amani National Congress legislators who threatened to sever links with ODM. Insiders in the alliance said Mr Mohamed was rewarded for his firm support for the coalition headed by Mr Odinga and his abrasive nature which makes it suitable for the job of marshalling Nasa MPs against Jubilee.

Schools that performed poorly in KCPE to receive Sh500,000

Schools that performed dismally in the past three consecutive primary leaving examination will receive a Sh500,000 boost to help them improve their quality. The selected schools scored below the national mean grade of 243 in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination. Each of the 4,000 schools will receive $5,000 under the project that is being implemented by the Ministry of Education. This is through the Primary Education Development Programme (Priede), sponsored by Global Partnership for Education and supervised by the World Bank.

The Standard

Election losers, technocrats fighting for 60 Principal Secretary positions

Senior civil servants, former MPs, a former governor, technocrats as well as current and former parastatal chiefs are among those eyeing Principal Secretary positions. A draft shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and obtained by The Standard reveals the individuals are among 120 persons who have been shortlisted from a list of over 4,000 applicants.

Late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru’s family to receive Sh56m

The family of the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru will receive Sh56 million in compensation and insurance. According to the Budget Committee report tabled in the county assembly by Chairman Gibson Kuria, Sh66 million is to be provided to cater for the governor’s burial expenses and compensation. The assembly has proposed Sh36 million be set aside as compensation and Sh20 million in insurance premium cover while Sh10 million will be for burial expenses.

NASA MPs refuse to form committee to vet Uhuru’s cabinet nominees

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leadership in the National Assembly yesterday told the House clerk, Michael Sialai, that they could not provide names of their MPs to sit in the Committee on Appointments because they did not recognise Uhuru’s presidency. Minority Leader John Mbadi told the Clerk according to the alliance, the Presidency was yet to be filled substantively and as such, there was no reason to constitute the House committee whose sole mandate is to vet nominees to the Cabinet.

The Star

NASA to sue Boinnet, Matiang’i over killings

NASA has threatened to sue the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the killings of its supporters. Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris yesterday said NASA will soon move to court and sue Boinnet and Interior CS Fred Matiangi over the killings. Passaris, accompanied by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, spoke at the City Mortuary after viewing bodies of nine supporters who were allegedly killed by the police.

Is Raila grooming his children to take over?

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga’s children are becoming politically assertive, vocal and standing very visibly behind Baba in his protracted battle against President Uhuru Kenyatta. Raila Junior, 38, and Winnie Odinga, 27, no longer are working in the comfort of remote boardrooms. They are literally behind and beside Raila, even during risky political activities that have turned into clashes between police and NASA supporters.

Help KDF fight terror, Uhuru says as Term 2 work begins

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the KDF for its commitment to keeping Kenya safe and its dedication to the war on terrorism. He also applauded the KDF for remaining steadfast in its mission to bring lasting peace and development to the region. “Our nation is today faced with security challenges posed by terrorists and extremist groups whose fighting capabilities are being curtailed by our forces in different arenas, including Somalia,” Uhuru said.

Business Daily

Kenya’s credit profile at risk over budget deficit

Kenya must tame the large budget deficit against the background of slowing growth and rising debt or risk losing investor confidence in the international credit markets, leading economists say. The country has been forced to borrow heavily in recent fiscal years to finance infrastructure projects while tackling a huge recurrent expenditure budget, which has strained tax revenue and raised questions over the sustainability of public debt. Economists Razia Khan of Standard Chartered, David Cowan of Citi and Jibran Qureishi of Stanbic Bank now argue that it is imperative that fiscal consolidation takes place, especially now that the country is preparing for another round of international debt issue.

Sacked engineers threaten KQ with court action

About 161 technical workers fired by Kenya Airways as punishment for going on strike to demand higher salaries have now threatened to go to court. The employees, who rank between technical assistants and senior engineers, were on Wednesday issued with termination letters after they staged a lengthy sit-in at KQ’s hangar at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The technicians want salaries adjusted upwards by up to three and a half times to match wages paid by Middle East carriers, a demand KQ’s management has ruled out arguing that it already increased their pay in April.

November inflation plunges to 54-month low on falling food prices

Inflation for the month of November eased to 4.73 per cent from 5.72 per cent recorded last month as favourable weather conditions in the country led to the fall in cost of several food items. The drop marks a 54-month low for the cost of living index, which last hit such lows in May 2013 when it stood at 4.05 per cent.