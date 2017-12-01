News headlines

News highlights

Nyamira County Sergeant-at-Arms arrested over forged academic certificates

Charles Angwenyi, Nyamira County Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms has been arraigned before a local court over forged academic and professional certificates. Angwenyi was charged with 12 counts of forging his academic and National Police Service (NPS) credentials to get employed in the county assembly, a post he held for five years from 2013. As a former police officer, Angwenyi was accused of forging NPS promotion letters to rank of an inspector of police in order to qualify to the post of Sergeant at Arms fraudulently. He was also alleged to have defrauded the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) by fraudulently obtaining a KCSE certificate purporting to have completed his ordinary level course in 1998.

Education Ministry to set up database to track academic qualifications

The government, through the Ministry of Education, is developing a database to keep track of academic qualifications of all students in institutions of higher learning as part of measures to eliminate fake credentials. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi explained that the database will facilitate easy verification of academic credentials presented to the Council of University Education (CUE). Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), Matiangi said the database will help end anarchy, confusion and mediocrity in the education sector.

Kisumu County Assembly approves Nyong’o’s list of 10 County Executive Committee nominees

Kisumu’s County Assembly has unanimously approved a list of 10 County Executive Committee (CEC) nominees which was submitted by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. Majority Leader KennethOdhiambo said most of the nominees scored approval ratings as high as 83%, above the 50% needed for their appointment to be approved. He said the nominees met the various requirements including regional balance, minority representation, and the two-thirds gender rule.

Business highlights

Choppies Supermarket continues with expansion as retailers takes anchor space at Mlolongo’s Signature Mall

Botswana-based Choppies Supermarket will be the anchor tenant at the Signature Mall on Mombasa road in Mlolongo. The Sh1.14 billion Mall will be opened in the first quarter of 2018 and targets the fast-growing population of Syokimau, Mlolongo, Athi River and Kitengela. The mall delivers to the market a Gross lettable area of 259,300 square feet of space that will host over 100 tenants including shops, offices and a hotel.

Rice prices likely to fall following 40% drop in costs at Mwea irrigation scheme

The price of rice at Mewa, Kenya’s largest irrigation scheme, has fallen by 40% and is likely to affect shelf prices, new datat has revealed. A kilogramme of pishori rice at the scheme, which is managed by the National Irrigation Board (NIB), is currently retailing at a low of Ksh120 from a high of Ksh200 last month. Retail prices though are yet to fall due to old stocks. The high price had been attributed to a prolonged drought in the country that cut production by nearly two thirds. Rice production at the scheme, said the NIB, dropped from the average 830,000 bags yield in the season that ended in March to 332,000 bags.

KBL moves to recruit 15,000 sorghum farmers as new plant commences production in 2018

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) targets to recruit 15,000 sorghum farmers as the maufacturer begins production at a new plant in Western Kenya next year. The new plant will produce KBL’s Senator Keg brand. Speaking in Kisumu, Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku said the brewery plant is set to be an engine of economic development and catalyst for the lakeside city and the neighbouring counties upon completion.

Sports highlights

Football Association charges Antonio Conte following dismissal against Swansea

Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct by the FA following his sending-off against Swansea on Wednesday night. The Chelsea boss was sent to the stands after remonstrating with the officials for what he perceived as time wasting by the Swansea players. However, Conte will not face a touchline ban as he is subject to a standard FA charge.

Don’t write us off just yet, says England Manager as team eyes 2018 World Cup win

England manager Gareth Southgate says his side “cannot go to a World Cup and not try to win it”. The draw for next summer’s tournament in Russia takes place on Friday, with the Three Lions in the second pot of seeded teams. It will be Southgate’s first major finals in charge of the national team.

Arsenal eye West Brom Defender Jonny Evans

Arsenal are ready to make a fresh move for Jonny Evans as they target a new defender in January. The Gunners had a £25 million (Ksh3.5 billion) deadline day bid turned down by West Brom in August but are still keen — with league leaders and rival summer suitors Manchester City also likely to again be interested. Arsene Wenger wants another centre-half to bolster his squad and Evans is understood to be interested in moving if another big offer comes in.