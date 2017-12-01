Evening news highlights

News highlights

Refugee Council set to launch Africa Report on internal displacement

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) will next week launch a 2017 Africa Report on Internal Displacement which will present the latest data and trends of internal displacement across Africa. The report will provide an update on regional internal displacement trends and patterns, specific country assessments, as well as analysis about the underlying drivers of the risk of new and protracted displacement and its immediate and longer-term impacts. With 2.6 million new displacements related to conflict, in 2016, Sub-Saharan Africa was the region most affected in the world.

Uhuru calls for stronger AU-EU partnerships to empower the youth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said a partnership between the African Union and the European Union should result into concrete policies and programmes that will empower the youth resolve ensuring challenges. “Investing in young people is not just the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do,” said the President in a speech read on his behalf by the Cabinet Secretary of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Sicily Kariuki during the 5th African Union – European Union Summit in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

Police destroy Ksh3 million worth of bhang

Ksh3 million worth of bhang was set ablaze in Rongo by Police and court officials. The stock, seized in Migori county since 2013, came from about 200 suspects who have been facing charges at the Rongo law court for the past four years. The illegal substance was desposed of at the behest of Magistrate Raymond Langat, Rongo OCPD Jonathan Kisaka, and various public health officials.

Business highlights

KBL begins local production of Captain Morgan rum

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has started brewing Captain Morgan Gold at its Ruaraka brewery in Nairobi. Kenya Breweries Limited Head of Innovation, Fred Otieno says they will by June start producing the 750ml bottle that will retail at Sh800, Sh400 cheaper than the imported version of the rum.

Tea prices down as 1 kilogramme bags begin to sell for Ksh281

The price of tea has hit a three-month low as the Mombasa auction continues to register an increase in volumes with produce from multinationals reentering the auction. The East African Tea Traders Association (EATA) founfd that a kilogramme on average traded at Ksh281 this week, down from Ksh295 in the last auction. Eatta says the volume offered for sale was higher by 239,374 kilos compared to the previous week. “Out of 162,135 packages (10,600,000kg) available for sale, 141,816 packages (9,289,198kg) were sold with 11.90 per cent packages remaining unsold,” said Eatta.

Sports highlights

FA to investigate Pep Guardiola and Nathan Redmond incident

The FA will seek observations from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over the incident involving Nathan Redmond at the end of Wednesday’s Premier League match against Southampton. City boss Guardiola has been asked to explain for his version of events following his animated post-match conversation with Southampton forward Redmond.

England boss Gareth Southgate says he has no preferences ahead of World Cup draw in Russia

Gareth Southgate says he has no preferences for England’s opponents ahead of the World Cup draw in Russia on Friday. The draw, which will see the 32 qualified teams split into eight four-team groups, will take place in Moscow with England in pot two, according to FIFA’s world rankings for October. Hosts Russia are automatically in pot one and Southgate, has admitted he has not envisaged an ideal group scenario.