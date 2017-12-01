Dstv Premium Customers can now enjoy Internet TV service Showmax at no extra cost

MultiChoice Kenya announces that from December 1, 2017, all DStv Premium customers in Kenya will have the internet TV service Showmax included in their subscription at no additional charge until 7 January 2018. This means all premium customers will enjoy an extended video entertainment extravaganza this holiday season with the combination of the best of DStv and Showmax!
All active DStv Premium customers will now be able to access Showmax online at no cost. The addition of this service provides DStv Premium customers even more great value entertainment options who will get access to a massive catalogue of popular series and movies available on demand with no ads. In addition, Showmax will provide weekly episodes of fresh new shows express from the US.
DStv offers the freshest and best local and international entertainment, live sport and news to customers via satellite to their televisions and via the internet on DStv Now; Now Showmax will deliver complete libraries of series box sets to enable customers to watch series they may have missed from the very first episode.
The Showmax enables two concurrent streams on different devices, so parents can watch their shows on a laptop while the kids watch cartoons on their tablet. Showmax also gives customers the option to download up to 25 TV shows and movies to their smartphone or tablet and keep them for up to 30 days using the Android or IOS apps. Once you start watching a show or movie offline, you’ll have 48 hours to finish watching it. It’s perfect for long road trips and flights – data charges are for customers account.
“MultiChoice is the pioneer of digital television and video entertainment services in Africa – as such our mission has always been to drive digital innovation and provide our customers with the greatest entertainment from around the world. Over the last 22 years we have remained committed to providing entertainment our customers love – and to using technology and innovation to deliver it,” said Eric Odipo, Managing Director of MultiChoice Kenya.
He also reiterated that MultiChoice will continue to drive innovations to provide great DStv content via the internet. Through our products, DStv Now, BoxOffice and now Showmax, DStv Premium customers have access to the best content anywhere and on any device
In addition to getting access to Showmax’s catalogue of more than 25 000 episodes of thrilling series and movies online Showmax is also home to new shows that can’t be seen anywhere else. Some of the series, first on Showmax include Taboo, Younger (S 1- 4), Channel Zero (S1) and Mr. Robot (S3 – Fresh from the US).
Kenyan movie fans are in for a treat with an incredible HBO movie collection including Hercules, Doom, Couples Retreat and Wanderlust, to name a few, all coming just for December so be sure to binge-watch them all! If you prefer local shows then; House of Lungula, Utapeli, Marikiti Women and Auntie Boss is a must!
To enjoy the Showmax value-added service available to DStv Premium customers in Kenya at no additional cost, visit eazy.dstv.com now and register. Please make sure you have your smartcard number available as you will need this and your last name in order to login.
