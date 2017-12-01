Council of Professionals of Kenya applauds President Uhuru and His Deputy for their Inauguration

A lobby group under Umbrella of Council of Professionals of Kenya has applauded the Inauguration of HE Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

The lobby has expressed a displeasure following the statement recently raised by the US envoy about calling for a dialogue between Uhuru and his competitor Raila Odinga.

They have termed such word as ill-informed as the political contestation has already been settled since Uhuru and his deputy took the oath of Office on November 28, 2017.

“The call by the USA to steer Kenya towards a direction they do not prescribe themselves is insincere considering that a healing dialogue did not ensue following President Trump’s disputed November 2016 victory.”Added.

The Council has urged Uhuru and His Deputy to embark on a national healing mission to see every part of Kenya is United and is working towards achieving their goals.

In the congratulatory note dated November 28, the State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said America remained committed to working with Kenya to further socio-economic development not just in the country but also the region.

The United States and Kenya have been steadfast partners for decades, working together to strengthen security, build mutual prosperity, address regional challenges, and to advance development and good governance

Nauert urged Kenyans to come together and address existing divisions among different communities and political groups so as to chart a united path moving forward.

The Inauguration Ceremony was attended by a number of Heads of States and also representatives which included the following:

Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Edgar Lungu (Zambia), Ian Khama (Botswana), Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan), Ismaïl Omar Guelleh Muhammed (Djibouti), Ali Bongo Ondimba (Gabon), Hage Geingob (Namibia), Abdullahi Farmajo (Somalia), Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Guinea’s Prime Minister Mamady Youla.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria was represented at the event by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

John Magufuli of Tanzania was represented by Vice President Samia Suluhu.