Business highlights – December 1, 2017

Choppies Supermarket continues with expansion as retailers takes anchor space at Mlolongo’s Signature Mall

Choppies Supermarket, a Botswana-based retailer, will be the anchor tenant at the Signature Mall on Mombasa Road in Mlolongo. The Ksh1.14 billion Mall will be opened in the first quarter of 2018 and targets the fast-growing population of Syokimau, Mlolongo, Athi River and Kitengela. The mall delivers to the market a Gross lettable area of 259,300 square feet of space that will host over 100 tenants including shops, offices and a hotel.

Rice prices likely to fall following 40% drop in costs at Mwea irrigation scheme

The price of rice at Mewa, Kenya’s largest irrigation scheme, has fallen by 40% and is likely to affect shelf prices, new datat has revealed. A kilogramme of pishori rice at the scheme, which is managed by the National Irrigation Board (NIB), is currently retailing at a low of Ksh120 from a high of Ksh200 last month. Retail prices though are yet to fall due to old stocks. The high price had been attributed to a prolonged drought in the country that cut production by nearly two thirds. Rice production at the scheme, said the NIB, dropped from the average 830,000 bags yield in the season that ended in March to 332,000 bags.

KBL moves to recruit 15,000 sorghum farmers as new plant commences production in 2018

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) targets to recruit 15,000 sorghum farmers as the maufacturer begins production at a new plant in Western Kenya next year. The new plant will produce KBL’s Senator Keg brand. Speaking in Kisumu, Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku said the brewery plant is set to be an engine of economic development and catalyst for the lakeside city and the neighbouring counties upon completion.