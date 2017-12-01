Afternoon sports highlights – December 1, 2017

Kenyan Olympic champion Kipchoge to make London Marathon return in 2018

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will seek to complete a hat-trick of London Marathon victories next year after missing the 2017 event to focus on his Breaking2 sub-two hour bid, organisers said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Kenyan won the 2015 race and finished eight seconds outside Dennis Kimetto’s world record time of 2:02:57 to triumph again 12 months later, but he did not defend his title this year to instead focus on the Nike Breaking2 project.

Silva signs Man City contract extension

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has extended his contract by a year, keeping him at the club until 2020. The 31-year-old Spaniard joined the Blues from Valencia for £24m in 2010. Silva has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time with City. Pep Guardiola’s side are eight points clear at the top of the league after a run of 12 consecutive wins, the latest victory coming in stoppage time against Southampton on Wednesday.

Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can admits his team’s contract offer could be accepted despite Juventus interest

Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can admits he could end up signing a new Liverpool contract despite strong interest from Juventus. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to sign a pre-agreement with a foreign side in January. Juventus have made no secret of their desire to bring Can to Italy, despite Liverpool’s best efforts to keep him at Anfield. It’s believed that the Germany international wants a significant pay rise, as well as a release clause.