Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi County passes motion prohibiting commercial sex

Nairobi’s County Assembly has unanimously passed a motion prohibiting commercial sex. Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course Ward MCA, Mwangi Njihia , who pushed for the motion, said he was” deeply concerned that this business is today happening rampantly and openly within our communities without repercussions on the offenders as provided for in law. This Assembly urges the Executive to move with speed and robustly enforce the provisions of the law to deter commercial sex in the County.”

Disgruntled NASA party members threaten to quit over ‘unfair’ House appointments

The appointments of Suba South MP John Mbadi as Minority Leader and that of Suna East MP Junet Mohammed as Minority Whip in the National Assembly have angered some members within the NASA coalition who have threatened to quit if their grievances are not addressed. MPs drawn from the Coastal region and those from the Amani National Congress Party have been vocal on the subject saying they were sidelined and that the appointments were not unanimously approved by all members within NASA hence calling for a review on the same.

Raila’s People’s Assembly reveals seven member organising team

The National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition has unveiled a seven-member organising committee to organise the party’s People’s Assembly. The People’s Assembly is part of NASA’s multi-pronged strategy to end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rule. In a briefing on Friday, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said the team will make sure Kenya embarks on the final pillar of restoring democracy, just government and legitimate leadership. Read: Two shot dead in Soweto as police keep NASA supporters off Jacaranda The committee will have David Ndii, Judy Sijeny, Hamida Kibwana, Mutakha Kangu, Oduor Ong’wen, Koitamet Olekina and Peter Mathuki.

Business highlights

November inflation hits a 4-year-low due to better weather conditions – KNBS

Kenya’s inflation rate has dropped further to 4.73 percent for the month of November compared to 5.72% in October due to favorable weather conditions leading to a reduction of cost of food. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics latest survey carried out in Nairobi and across 13 other urban cities shows that food and non-alcoholic beverages reduced by 1.33 leading to the lowest inflation rate in more than four years. The monthly KNBS survey, however, noted the index on housing and amenities such as water, electricity and gas increased by 1.74% due to an increase in the cost of house rents and an increase in fuel cost adjustment charges.

IMF to engage with Kenya on existing Ksh150 billion credit facility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold talks with Kenya on the future of its US$1.5 billion (Ksh154.6 billion) standby credit facility that is set to expire in March, the fund’s representative in Nairobi said. Kenya secured the facility three years ago as an extra cushion in case of unforeseen shocks to the economy. It has not yet tapped the credit facility.

Anti Counterfeit Agency seizes goods worth Ksh1.6 billion in 2017

Kenya’s Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) seized goods worth Ksh1.6 billion this year. The Agency noted that textiles, pharmaceuticals and electronics accounted for the bulk of the seized products. Through its Board Chairman, Pradeep Paunranae, the government body noted that goods worth Ksh700 million had been destroyed.

Sports highlights

Kenyan Olympic champion Kipchoge to make London Marathon return in 2018

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will seek to complete a hat-trick of London Marathon victories next year after missing the 2017 event to focus on his Breaking2 sub-two hour bid, organisers said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Kenyan won the 2015 race and finished eight seconds outside Dennis Kimetto’s world record time of 2:02:57 to triumph again 12 months later, but he did not defend his title this year to instead focus on the Nike Breaking2 project.

Silva signs Man City contract extension

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has extended his contract by a year, keeping him at the club until 2020. The 31-year-old Spaniard joined the Blues from Valencia for £24m in 2010. Silva has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time with City. Pep Guardiola’s side are eight points clear at the top of the league after a run of 12 consecutive wins, the latest victory coming in stoppage time against Southampton on Wednesday.

Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can admits his team’s contract offer could be accepted despite Juventus interest

Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can admits he could end up signing a new Liverpool contract despite strong interest from Juventus. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to sign a pre-agreement with a foreign side in January. Juventus have made no secret of their desire to bring Can to Italy, despite Liverpool’s best efforts to keep him at Anfield. It’s believed that the Germany international wants a significant pay rise, as well as a release clause.