Sports highlights – November 30, 2017

Chelsea secure 1-0 win over Swansea

Chelsea secured a workmanlike 1-0 win over lowly Swansea in the Premier League on Wednesday thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s second-half goal at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger nodded home his first Premier League goal early in the second half after N’Golo Kante’s speculative shot deflected into his path off the head of Wilfried Bony. The scoreline did not truly reflect Chelsea’s dominance as Antonio Conte, who was sent to the stands in the first half, took the opportunity to rest Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Burnley moves to 6th position in Premier League following 2-1 win over Bournemouth

Burnley moved up to sixth in the Premier League thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Robbie Brady in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Joshua King pulled one back for Bournemouth with 11 minutes left on the clock but they could not find an equaliser in the closing stages. Prior to the opener, Burnley were repeatedly dangerous from crosses with Wood hitting the crossbar early when his header from a Brady corner looped onto the top of the goal frame.

Wayne Rooney hat trick helps Everton earn 4-0 victory against West Ham

A hat-trick from Wayne Rooney, including one sensational strike from inside his own half, helped Everton earn a 4-0 win over West Ham at Goodison Park, with Sam Allardyce looking on from the stands. Allardyce is due to be confirmed as the new Everton boss imminently, and he only had to wait 18 minutes to see Everton take the lead, as Rooney headed home after his penalty had been saved by Joe Hart. Then, 10 minutes later, it was two, as Rooney stroked the ball home after Tom Davies’ cross had rolled into his path.