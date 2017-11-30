News headlines

News highlights

National Assembly and Senate Clerks to receive list of EALA nominees

Clerks of both the National Assembly and Senate will today receive the lists of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) nominees from political parties. A statement from Parliament stated that both of them will be sitting as Presiding Officers at County Hall from 9.00am to 4.00pm. Candidates who were being considered for the position after being interviewed in May are also expected to apply afresh. Those who desire to serve in the EALA as independent candidates will also be submitting their nomination papers on the same day at County Hall’s mini chamber. According to EALA Nomination Regulations, the Jubilee Party will get six slots of the nine available slots because it has more members elected to the 12th Parliament.

Lecturers’ strike will continue until demands are met, says Universities Academic Staff Union

A strike which has paralysed learning in several public universities will continue until contentious issues in the Collective Bargaining Agreement and return-to-work formula are resolved, the National Executive Committee of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has said. Speaking after a meeting which brought together 31 public universities, UASU Chairman Muga K’Olale complained that none of their members had received the much-hyped Ksh5.2billion which the government had reportedly released, saying they have only read it in the papers.

Busia Governor Ojaamong accuses rival Otuoma of holding illegal rally

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has told the Busia court that an August 4 campaign rally by his rival Paul Otuoma at Bulemia Juakali Centre in Butula was illegal. Tthe governor produced a campaign schedule issued by IEBC which showed the former legislator was to be in Funyula on the stated day, through his lawyer Joseph Makokha. Otuoma’s brother Kizito Otuoma claimed that Ojaamong, who was present in court, held his rally in Busia town on August 5 in contravention to the IEBC campaign schedule.

Business highlights

Kenya Airways shares jump 135% after national carrier resumes trading

Kenya Airways’ share price has jumped by 135.5% to Ksh12 after it reopened on Wednesday at Ksh2 following a two week suspension to enable a share split and consolidation of the company’ stock as part of the airlines capital restructuring plan. The restructuring saw the Government increase its shareholding to 48.9% of the ordinary voting shares with a consortium of local banks through a special purpose vehicle.

Tullow Oil raises Ksh258 billion to fund Africa operations in 2018

International mining company, Tullow Oil has raised Ksh257.8 billion in new loans to help fund its Africa’s operations in 2018. The firm announced Wednesday the new cash injection comprises a commercial bank loan and a loan from the International Finance Corporation. “The refinancing of our reserve based lending (RBL) credit facility was a key objective for 2017 and we are very pleased to have completed this process in line with stated guidance and ahead of our year-end target,” the company said in a statement.

Millers stock up on maize as subsidy supplies dwindle

Kenya’s maize millers have started purchasing local maize to build up stocks as supplies under the government’s subsidy programme dwindle. The Cereal Millers Association, a representative body for farmers engaged in the trade, has stated that there is a likelihood of not getting enough maize when the subsidy ends on December 31. This may lead to a spike in local flour prices. The Association noted that its members are not getting enough stocks from farmers, which is likely to create a shortage on their side once the government stops supplying them with the cheap maize.

Sports highlights

Chelsea secure 1-0 win over Swansea

Chelsea secured a workmanlike 1-0 win over lowly Swansea in the Premier League on Wednesday thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s second-half goal at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger nodded home his first Premier League goal early in the second half after N’Golo Kante’s speculative shot deflected into his path off the head of Wilfried Bony. The scoreline did not truly reflect Chelsea’s dominance as Antonio Conte, who was sent to the stands in the first half, took the opportunity to rest Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Burnley moves to 6th position in Premier League following 2-1 win over Bournemouth

Burnley moved up to sixth in the Premier League thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Robbie Brady in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth. Joshua King pulled one back for Bournemouth with 11 minutes left on the clock but they could not find an equaliser in the closing stages. Prior to the opener, Burnley were repeatedly dangerous from crosses with Wood hitting the crossbar early when his header from a Brady corner looped onto the top of the goal frame.

Wayne Rooney hat trick helps Everton earn 4-0 victory against West Ham

A hat-trick from Wayne Rooney, including one sensational strike from inside his own half, helped Everton earn a 4-0 win over West Ham at Goodison Park, with Sam Allardyce looking on from the stands. Allardyce is due to be confirmed as the new Everton boss imminently, and he only had to wait 18 minutes to see Everton take the lead, as Rooney headed home after his penalty had been saved by Joe Hart. Then, 10 minutes later, it was two, as Rooney stroked the ball home after Tom Davies’ cross had rolled into his path.