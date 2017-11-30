Evening news headlines

News highlights

Terrorists have tried and failed to divide Kenyans, says Uhuru

Terrorists have unsuccessfully tried to create division, hatred and fear among Kenyans, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. on Thursday when he presided over the Kenya Defence Forces officer cadets’ commissioning parade at the Kenya Military Academy at Lanet in Nakuru County, Uhuru commended Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their commitment to Keeping Kenya safe, especially in the fight against terrorism. “Our nation is today faced with security challenges posed by terrorists and extremist groups whose fighting capabilities are being curtailed by our forces in different arenas including Somalia,” the President said. “I want to be perfectly clear: we will win because we have right and might on our side.”

Governor Mutua accuses MCAs of forcing him to pass a bloated budget

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has accused the county assembly of blackmailing him to pass a bloated budget. Mutua said he cannot approve a budget that will lead to the plunder of public funds. He said the MCAs wanted the money to cater for foreign trips and other recreational activities. “The assembly has proposed a huge budget to cater for trips and recreation purposes against the wishes of those who elected them,” said Mutua.

Courts have failed to address hate speech, says NCIC boss Francis ole Kaparo

The slow judicial process in the prosecution of hate speech and racial contempt cases has reduced public trust in the ability of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to deliver its mandate, the organisation’s chief Francis ole Kaparo has said. The NCIC boss blamed the courts for waning trust in the commission’s capability to deal with hate speech. He said the courts and uncooperative witnesses were obstructing the cohesion team from arresting and prosecuting hate mongers.

Business highlights

Diani Reef MD welcomes President Kenyatta’s ease on Africans visa

“Visa-Free Travel for Africans into Kenya is a great move by the President and a strategic one for the Tourism Industry,” said Bobby Kamani, who is the Managing Director at the Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa, one of the popular destinations for holidaymakers in the South Coast. President Kenyatta made the announcement during his inauguration on Tuesday, marking the beginning of his second and final term in office. “The President’s bold move couldn’t have come at a better time when the tourism sector has experienced its uncertainty and is now on recovery mode with the festive season proving very encouraging,” Kamani said.

Narok Rangers arrest thieves caught with Ksh3 million worth of cedar poles

Narok county rangers have seized more than 6,000 red cedar poles worth Sh3 million at Mau forest. Chief forester Dickson Keiwua said they arrested five suspects as they transported the poles from the forest to Nakuru. “The illegal forest products were seized in the morning while the officers were on regular patrols. We followed and arrested them after suspecting the lorries were full of poles of the endangered cedar,” he told the press on Thursday. He said there a well-organised syndicate colludes with loggers, pole makers, transporters and loaders. “The loggers ferry the poles from deep in the forests on their shoulders and using donkeys and even oxen. They are then loaded on standby trucks ready for the black market,” he said.

AfDB and WWF agree to focus on conservation, energy and agriculture

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) have announced a new three-year partnership agreement. The agreement comes on the heels of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (2014-2017) in which the two organizations committed to deliver major eco-conservation programmes for Africa. Commenting on the extended agreement, Frederick Kwame Kumah, WWF Africa Regional Director, said the two institutions’ three-year work plan will include, intensifying collaboration on the Bank’s New Deal on Energy for Africa and how to make it work to Light up and power Africa.

Sports highlights

Zlatan wants Man Utd to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants Manchester United to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale The Wales star has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months. Bale, 28, is a long-term target for United and Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the winger. Mourinho publicly revealed his desire to sign Bale in the summer, however, the Special One deemed the move ‘mission impossible’.

Controversial penalty preserves Celtic’s unbeaten domestic run

A controversial penalty from Celtic Winger Scott Sinclair with two minutes left extended the team’s unbeaten domestic run to 66 games as Motherwell were denied a historic win. Mikael Lustig’s own goal in the 78th minute, diverting Craig Tanner’s free-kick, threatened an upset. But when Callum McGregor went down after an Andy Rose challenge, Sinclair kept his nerve to send the spot-kick high into the left corner.

Tiger Woods will be open-minded at Hero Golf Challenge comeback, says sports psychologist

Sports psychologist Jamil Qureshi believes Tiger Woods will adopt a realistic approach during his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, live on Sky Sports Golf. Woods, who turns 42 in December, has completed just seven competitive rounds during the past 27 months, having undergone a number of operations in a bid to repair his injured back.