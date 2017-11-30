DStv Na Internet offer extended for Christmas

Due to popular demand ahead of the December festive season, DStv has extended the hugely-successful DStv Na Internet Campaign powered by Telkom Kenya.

DStv customers can now unlock a world of wholesome entertainment and get both TV and internet bundles. For every purchase of the DStv High Definition decoder at Ksh. 6,499/-, a customer will qualify for one month DStv Compact bouquet, free installation, a Telkom wifi router bundled with 10GB redeemable monthly for 3 months at no additional cost.

The offer, that was to end tomorrow, will now continue during the festive season while stocks last.

DStv is bringing the best entertainment for the whole family this festive season. Whether you are taking a breather from gift shopping, visiting family or indulging in your Christmas lunch, DStv has everything on offer to bring the family together.

“The festive season is the perfect time for family viewing with every member of the family. It is a time to relax, and really enjoy watching TV. At DStv, we also understand that our customers preferences are constantly changing and we want to improve their experience with whenever and wherever they interact with us. That is why we have further reduced the price of the fully installed HD decoder to 6,499 and bundled it with one month viewing and an internet wifi router from Telkom Kenya,” says MultiChoice Kenya managing director, Eric Odipo.

The Telkom Mobile WiFi (MiFi) router, a high speed plug and play mobile data device supports up to 15 users. The free 30 GB worth of data, redeemable monthly for three months with every DStv subscription payment, will also allow DStv subscribers to experience more value through a variety of entertainment channels available on the different DStv platforms.

“The holidays are all about bringing the families together – and keeping them happy and entertained is DStv’s top priority. As the entertainment industry changes, we continually aim to bring people together around shared passions, and offer them an avenue for them to connect with us in the new realities. This offer allows customers the most affordable content at the most affordable price during the one month free Compact viewing window and a convenient Internet connection from Telkom for the home at only KSh. 6,499,” said Odipo.

DStv Compact offers up to 104 channels with a mix of documentary, lifestyle and culture, sport, children’s entertainment, music, news and commerce, specialist and investigative channels, movies and religious channels. DStv Compact package is sure to delight the whole family, from movie buffs, the music lovers, the series and the reality fans and the lovers of Premier League and La Liga. There’s something for everyone.