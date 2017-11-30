Diani Beach Festival set to light Kenya’s Coast Ablaze in World-Class Concert

East Africa’s premiere music and entertainment festival, Diani Beach Festival (DBF) will take place at Diani Beach Club – Safari Alliance Hotel, right on the beach, from December 9, 2017, till Jan 2, 2018.

The Festival will present a series of world-class concert performances including the MTV award winners, Best Group in Africa, Sauti Sol, set to light up the performance stage on December 11,2017, with Tanzanian Pop Princess, Vanessa Mdee, currently high flying with a new banger “Bounce”, ready to deliver an unforgettable showcase to usher in New Year’s Day on 31st Dec. DBF will open on Saturday 9th of December in style with UK label HedKandi and artists: DJ Malin Linnea and Ellie Sax performing in full glare of fireworks.

Press Event and Pre-Party will be held in Nairobi this Friday 1st of December at J’s Kitchen and Bar from 3 – 4 PM. The event will include artists, DJs and creative set to feature at the upcoming event. Another official press event has been slated for Monday, Dec 11th in Diani’s Swahili Beach Hotel, in conjunction with Hennessy & Moet.

Showcasing one of Kenya’s best tourism destinations – Diani – also as a prime spot for luxury entertainment, DBF daytime activities will include Extreme Sports such as a 10-day Skydive Boogie in partnership with Skydive Diani, bringing together 500 people from over 32 different countries (from November 7th – 17th 2017). Other events to run throughout the day will include a mix of air, on land and in the sea activities like Jet Skiing, Yoga, Scuba Diving, Skydiving, Deep sea Fishing, Beach Volleyball, among others. There will also be Poolside Fashion Shows curated by fashion producers JW and ’The Dapper Twins’ of What’s Good Studios featuring coastal and Kenyan designers, including beautiful Ohana Swimwear line.

On top of providing stellar entertainment and recreational activities, DBF is establishing itself as a destination of elevating Kenyan tourism and promoting cultural exchange. In the period the festival will be running, it will carry with it the potential of employing over 250 members of the local towns and villages, with over 3 Million US Dollars injected directly into the local economy. The festival will also directly contribute to over 22,000 people, from Nairobi and overseas, booking hotels in Diani, extending to over 250,000 visitors stretching through Mombasa and the rest of the region.

Hosting more than 10 mega concerts and events featuring an array of amazing international music acts drawn from across Africa and abroad at the Beach Club by night, DBF will feature dynamic and talented female DJ Gloria Ansell from Hong Kong/Australia, Beatboxing artist from UK, PeteBox, Kenyan Roots & Culture reggae band, Roots Connection and renowned DJs drawn from around Kenyan top cities: among them DJ Mkuzi and Crème de la Crème. Other events will include Chill & Grill Event (10th Dec) that will feature Tetu Shani, Alisha Popat, Elvis Who and The Beathogs; and a wgLIVE X showcase (29th Dec) featuring Barak Jacuzzi, Steph Kapela, Taio, Shappaman, EA Wave, Marushka and Meka. DJs across all events will include Suraj, Lee The Deejay, Beng Beng, Riz, Kace, Pierra, Wijje and Hypnotiq, among others. Famous cocktail mixologist, Eric Adinaev, from Moscow will also be at DBF to spin out the best of Hennessy Cocktails, providing a luxurious experience at the sip of your glass.