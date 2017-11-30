Afternoon sports highlights – November 30, 2017

Wenger confirms Alexandre Lacazette will miss Man United clash due to groin injury
Arsene Wenger confirmed Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s clash against Manchester United after picking up a groin injury in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield. The French striker had given Arsenal the lead at the Emirates after just three minutes, but was substituted at half-time for Olivier Giroud. Speaking in the press conference after full-time, Wenger admitted that Lacazette could be out for some time.
Mesut Ozil shines for Arsenal as Gunners beat Huddersfield 5-0
Mesut Ozil put in a starring performance as a blistering second-half display from Arsenal saw them enjoy a 5-0 win over Huddersfield at the Emirates. Alexandre Lacazette handed Arsenal an early lead but the hosts failed to add to their lead before the break. Huddersfield had chances to level, but three goals in five minutes put the game beyond the visitors, with Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez scoring from Ozil assists before the German added a fourth himself.
Real Madrid boss expected to seal crucial transfer deal for Athletic Bilbao Keeper
Real Madrid are closing in on Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The La Liga heavyweights are closing in on the talented young shot stopper. Kepa is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign an extension. With their season stalling, Real are desperate to bolster their ranks immediately and don’t want to miss out on one of Europe’s hottest talents.
