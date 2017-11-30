Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Jubilee Party’s Mshenga Ruga moves to oppose NASA’s planned formation of a People’s Assembly

Jubilee politician Mshenga Ruga will lead the ruling party in opposing the formation of a People’s Assembly. Backed by the party’s MCA’s in Kwale, Ruga said he will challenge the move in court. The motion was passed on Wednesday evening as Ruga said the NASA coalition’s People’s Assembly is irrelevant to residents of Salim Mvurya’s county.

Governor Sonko steps up drive to rid Nairobi of garbage with commissioning of 40 trucks

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to unveil over 40 trucks to reinforce garbage collection in all wards as part of measures to clean up the city. There has been uproar from city residents over the filthy state of the city due to dumping on the major streets and estates. But Sonko has assured that his government is committed to ensuring the city is clean and is already undertaking a project known as ‘Operation Ng’arisha Jiji’ aimed at ensuring efficient waste management. He has warned of stern action on anyone found dumping garbage illegally while urging residents to work closely with county government officials.

Kenya Airways sacks 140 employees following workers’ strike

As many as 140 Kenya Airways technical staff who went on strike due to salary disputes have been sacked. The technical operators participated in the industrial action on Wednesday, asking the carrier for increased wages. The national carrier’s management told the workers return to work and later issyed staff with dismissal letters via email.

Business highlights

AfDB supports JKIA expansion project

Efforts being made by Kenya’s government to make Nairobi an aviation hub has received a big boost from the African development Bank (AfDB) which approved a US$ 160m loan for the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The project entails construction of a 4.9-km second runway to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Category II standards, including connecting taxiways, additional parking stands for aircraft, and an air rescue firefighting unit. The project is designed to improve reliability of air transport to and from JKIA by reducing delays at peak hours and costly flight diversions arising from incidences on the existing runway, as well as the configuration of the existing single runway facility that impede the airports operational efficiency.

Construction Authority, Savannah Cement in deal to boost building standards

Savannah Cement and the National Construction Authority (NCA) have renewed a joint commitment to enhance building and construction standards in Kenya. Savannah Cement Managing Director, Ronald Ndegwa said the firm will provide technical training opportunities and continuous professional development platforms for workers in the building and construction sector seeking NCA accreditation or already accredited by the sector regulator. At a joint anniversary celebration with the NCA, over 100 masons received special training conducted by Savannah and have been awarded accreditation cards by NCA. The group brings to 10,000 the number of masons trained by Savannah Cement in the last five years.

Jumia to test drone delivery service in 2018

Jumia Kenya intends to test use of unmanned aerial vehicles commonly known as drones for delivery of goods during the first quarter of 2018. “Next year in Q1, we will consider a pilot if the regulations allow and it makes business sense. Realistically it’s not a viable solution at this point due to its complexity. However we will pilot it and see how it works out before adapting it in maybe two or three years to come,” said Jumia MD Sam Chappatte.

Sports highlights

Wenger confirms Alexandre Lacazette will miss Man United clash due to groin injury

Arsene Wenger confirmed Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s clash against Manchester United after picking up a groin injury in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield. The French striker had given Arsenal the lead at the Emirates after just three minutes, but was substituted at half-time for Olivier Giroud. Speaking in the press conference after full-time, Wenger admitted that Lacazette could be out for some time.

Mesut Ozil shines for Arsenal as Gunners beat Huddersfield 5-0

Mesut Ozil put in a starring performance as a blistering second-half display from Arsenal saw them enjoy a 5-0 win over Huddersfield at the Emirates. Alexandre Lacazette handed Arsenal an early lead but the hosts failed to add to their lead before the break. Huddersfield had chances to level, but three goals in five minutes put the game beyond the visitors, with Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez scoring from Ozil assists before the German added a fourth himself.

Real Madrid boss expected to seal crucial transfer deal for Athletic Bilbao Keeper

Real Madrid are closing in on Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The La Liga heavyweights are closing in on the talented young shot stopper. Kepa is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign an extension. With their season stalling, Real are desperate to bolster their ranks immediately and don’t want to miss out on one of Europe’s hottest talents.