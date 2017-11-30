Afternoon business highlights – November 30, 2017

AfDB supports JKIA expansion project

Efforts being made by Kenya’s government to make Nairobi an aviation hub has received a big boost from the African development Bank (AfDB) which approved a US$ 160m loan for the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The project entails construction of a 4.9-km second runway to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Category II standards, including connecting taxiways, additional parking stands for aircraft, and an air rescue firefighting unit. The project is designed to improve reliability of air transport to and from JKIA by reducing delays at peak hours and costly flight diversions arising from incidences on the existing runway, as well as the configuration of the existing single runway facility that impede the airports operational efficiency.

Construction Authority, Savannah Cement in deal to boost building standards

Savannah Cement and the National Construction Authority (NCA) have renewed a joint commitment to enhance building and construction standards in Kenya. Savannah Cement Managing Director, Ronald Ndegwa said the firm will provide technical training opportunities and continuous professional development platforms for workers in the building and construction sector seeking NCA accreditation or already accredited by the sector regulator. At a joint anniversary celebration with the NCA, over 100 masons received special training conducted by Savannah and have been awarded accreditation cards by NCA. The group brings to 10,000 the number of masons trained by Savannah Cement in the last five years.

Jumia to test drone delivery service in 2018

Jumia Kenya intends to test use of unmanned aerial vehicles commonly known as drones for delivery of goods during the first quarter of 2018. “Next year in Q1, we will consider a pilot if the regulations allow and it makes business sense. Realistically it’s not a viable solution at this point due to its complexity. However we will pilot it and see how it works out before adapting it in maybe two or three years to come,” said Jumia MD Sam Chappatte.