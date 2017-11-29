Sports highlights – November 29, 2017

Brighton and Crystal Palace fail to score

There were plenty of fireworks going off in the stands but few on the pitch as Brighton and Palace played out a goalless draw. Brighton had goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to thank for keeping the game goalless in the 14th minute when Christian Benteke flicked the ball into Wilfried Zaha, who laid it back to the Belgian and the striker’s toe poke was parried by the Australian into the path of the winger but Ryan reacted well to get up and stop his shot.

England thrash Kazakhstan 5-0

A slick second-half performance from England Women saw them thrash Kazakhstan 5-0 in World Cup qualifying in Colchester on Tuesday evening. England dominated from the first whistle but only had Melissa Lawley’s 15th-minute goal to show for their efforts in the first half. England continued to control proceedings in the second half but the score remained the same until Mo Marley made a double change with less than half an hour to play, sending on Izzy Christiansen and Fran Kirby.

Mourinho proud as Man Utd beat back Watford ending clash with 2-4 score

Manchester United beat Watford despite the latter’s home field advantage, ending their intense clash with a score of 2-4. United led 3-0 after 77 minutes, but Watford netted twice in quick succession for a tense finish, before Jesse Lingard scored a stunning fourth for the visitors, picking the ball up inside his own half before driving forward into the box to settle the match. Ashley Young scored twice against his old club, drilling in a precise finish from the edge of the box, before curling in a stunning 25-yard free-kick six minutes later and Anthony Martial tucked in a cool finish from 18 yards out.