Newspaper summaries – November 29, 2017

Daily Nation

Leaders at fete sign of Kenya’s spot in Africa

The arrival of 10 heads of state in Nairobi to witness the swearing-in of President Uhuru Kenyatta was an important sign of the place of Kenya in African politics. That Mr Kenyatta has become an important player in African politics was not lost to observers and he used the occasion to speak about the pan-African spirit, a pet topic that he champions when among his African peers. Shortly after he was sworn in for the last term, Mr Kenyatta announced that Kenya would do away with the visa policy and allow all African citizens to apply for entry visa at the airport.

APs on the spot over killing of boy, 7

A seven-year-old boy was shot and killed in Pipeline Estate on Tuesday in a day of protests and violence in Nairobi’s Eastlands. Earlier, police had blocked access to Jacaranda Grounds where Nasa leader Raila Odinga had planned a prayer meeting. Opposition leaders and supporters were tear-gassed and prevented from reaching the venue. The boy, Geoffrey Mutinda, was playing on the balcony of their first floor apartment in Pipeline, off Outer Ring Road, in an area that had experienced protests earlier in the day.

Uhuru unveils grand plan for next five years

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday outlined a grand economic plan to be rolled out in the next five years of his second and final term. The plan, summarised in his speech, dwells on issues such as economic growth, health, education and social services, youth unemployment, corruption, land policy, governance and public service reforms. He also gave detailed policy prescriptions.

The Standard

Kirinyaga senatorial petitioner wants Judge removed

A petitioner against the August 8 senatorial elections has lodged an application to have a judge presiding over his case to disqualify herself on grounds that she was compromised. Daniel Karaba claims in the application filed under a certificate of urgency at the High Court that Justice Abigael Mshila was likely to favour the respondent, Charles Kibiru. Through his lawyer Kibe Mungai, Mr Karaba wondered why his earlier application to have a recount of the ballots cast in the elections had been rejected.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pledge on Form One admission

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that Form One admissions must be completed by next month. Uhuru said all 900,000 students who sat this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations must know which secondary schools they will join by December 25. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said all candidates who scored 400 marks and above in the examination would be admitted to national schools. This means 9,846 will join the much-coveted schools.

Terrorists kill two police officers, injure GSU and KDF soldiers in Lamu

Terrorists ambushed a security convoy, killed two policemen and injured a Kenya Defence Forces soldier when the military responded to the attack. The terrorists tried but failed to raid a nearby military camp. No invader was killed in the fierce fire exchange. About seven security officials including two General Service Unit officers, a soldier and two from the Quick Response Unit were shot.

The Star

Uhuru: My agenda for next five years

After months of bloody and divisive politics, President Uhuru Kenyatta struck a conciliatory tone yesterday as he took the oath of office and promised to be President of all Kenyans. But signalling dramatically the duel is not over, opposition chief Raila Odinga yesterday declared that he too will be sworn into office as the People’s President on December 12, Jamhuri Day. Raila’s game plan remains unclear, however, after Uhuru and his Deputy President William Ruto were sworn into office in the presence of Chief Justice David Maraga at Kasarani.

Gideon’s role at Uhuru event raises questions over succession

The role played by Gideon Moi in welcoming dignitaries attending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration has raised eyebrows, with Kenyans on social media questioning whether the 2022 succession plans are already underway. Photos emerged of the Baringo Senator, son of former President Daniel Moi, receiving dignitaries, among them Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Salva Kiir of South Sudan. Kenyans on Twitter questioned if the move was a political strategy that could see him become next in line to succeed Uhuru, who is serving his second and final term in office.

Stampede almost cost lives at Kasarani event

A stampede outside Kasarani Stadium almost cost lives yesterday as Jubilee supporters forced their way in to witness the swearing-in of President Uhuru Kenyatta for a second and final term. In a cruel turn of events, police had to fire tear gas at impatient supporters, who paid no attention to organisers’ pleas that there was no more space left. The thousands of supporters overpowered the security ring and broke gates as they forced their way in. No injuries were reported, but shoes and other personal items were strewn all over — an indication of what a nasty scamper that was.

Business Daily

Agriculture CS urges cage fishing to counter hyacinth

Fishermen and investors that rely on Lake Victoria have been urged to adopt cage fishing in order to counter obstacles brought about by the water hyacinth menace. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said research is ongoing to find a solution to deal with the weed choking Africa’s largest fresh water body. The lake is suffocating under hyacinth that has undermined fishing activities in the region as the fish choke and die from insufficient supply of oxygen.

Meru plans Sh40m home for Kiraitu

Two palatial homes worth Sh40 million each will be constructed for Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi and his deputy, budget estimates for the year starting July show. Meru will also spend Sh30 million to build a house for its Assembly speaker, pushing the homes construction budget to Sh110 million. According to the Meru County Revised Annual Development Plan (ADP) that is set for approval by the assembly, it will purchase a Sh4 million golden mace to provide a symbol of authority commensurate with the refurbished chamber.

Suspected poachers arrested in Chogoria with 58kg of ivory

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers from Mt Kenya National Park in Chogoria Tuesday arrested three suspected poachers and impounded 14 pieces of ivory weighing 58kgs. Maara police boss (OCPD) Johnston Kabusia said the three suspects were arrested with the pieces in a hotel in Chogoria town following a tip-off. Speaking at Chogoria Police Station, the OCPD said after getting the tip, officers dressed in civilian clothes waited for the suspects at the hotel.