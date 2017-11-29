News headlines

News highlights

MPs set to vet new Cabinet Secretaries

Members of Parliament are set to form a committee today that will vet new Cabinet Secretaries, Clerk Michael Sialai has confirmed. Speaking on Tuesday, he explained that the Appointment Committee will vet Cabinet Secretaries nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was officially inaugurated yesterday.

Uhuru meets with Presidents of Rwanda, Zambia and Namibia to boost multilateral ties

President Uhuru Kenyatta has held bilateral talks with the Presidents of Rwanda, Zambia and Namibia. President Kenyatta’s talks with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda focused on the strengthening of the East African Community. Kenya and Rwanda are already championing the fast tracking of the integration of the EAC community. The two countries have already eased the movement of goods and people within their territories.

Israel to help boost national security in Kenya

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is set to intensify its cooperation with Kenya, especially in the areas of security and agriculture. Prime Minister Netanyahu said his Government believes in the advancement of Africa and was ready to work with Kenya and other countries to help them achieve their goals. The Israeli Prime Minister was speaking at State House, Nairobi, during a luncheon hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in honour of visiting Heads of States and heads of delegations.

Business highlights

African Development Bank launches Youth Advisory Group to create 25 million jobs

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has launched the Presidential Youth Advisory Group (PYAG) to provide insights and innovative solutions for job creation for Africa’s youth, as outlined in the Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy (JfYA). The Jobs for Youth in Africa initiative aims to create 25 million jobs and benefit 50 million youth over the next 10 years by equipping them with the right skills to get decent and meaningful jobs. It is currently the largest effort going on for youth employment in Africa today. The advisory group, inaugurated on the sidelines of the 6th EU-Africa Business Forum in Abidjan on Monday, November 27, will work with the Bank to create jobs for Africa’s youth.

ALSF Academy launched at East African Law Society Annual Conference

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) has leveraged its vast experience in capacity building projects to design a robust e-learning platform which will offer a three-level certification program to aspiring African lawyers through the ALSF Academy. The ALSF Academy is being developed in collaboration with the East African Law Society, the Southern Africa Development Community Law Association (SADC-LA), and the International Training Centre in Africa for Francophone Lawyers (CIFAF). The Academy was launched by the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

Kenya negotiates with China to help produce spare parts for technical institutes

Kenya is in talks with a Chinese firm seeking investment in production of construction equipment spare parts at four technical institutes. State Department of Vocational and Technical Training principal secretary Dinah Mwinzi said the scaling-up strategy would benefit Kabete, Nyeri, Kenya and Rift Valley technical training institutes. “We need to reverse the balance of trade deficit that greatly favours China, which exports more goods and services to Kenya, by collaborating with them to impart skills on our trainees who could make products of high quality for export to China,” she said.

Sports highlights

Brighton and Crystal Palace fail to score

There were plenty of fireworks going off in the stands but few on the pitch as Brighton and Palace played out a goalless draw. Brighton had goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to thank for keeping the game goalless in the 14th minute when Christian Benteke flicked the ball into Wilfried Zaha, who laid it back to the Belgian and the striker’s toe poke was parried by the Australian into the path of the winger but Ryan reacted well to get up and stop his shot.

England thrash Kazakhstan 5-0

A slick second-half performance from England Women saw them thrash Kazakhstan 5-0 in World Cup qualifying in Colchester on Tuesday evening. England dominated from the first whistle but only had Melissa Lawley’s 15th-minute goal to show for their efforts in the first half. England continued to control proceedings in the second half but the score remained the same until Mo Marley made a double change with less than half an hour to play, sending on Izzy Christiansen and Fran Kirby.

Mourinho proud as Man Utd beat back Watford ending clash with 2-4 score

Manchester United beat Watford despite the latter’s home field advantage, ending their intense clash with a score of 2-4. United led 3-0 after 77 minutes, but Watford netted twice in quick succession for a tense finish, before Jesse Lingard scored a stunning fourth for the visitors, picking the ball up inside his own half before driving forward into the box to settle the match. Ashley Young scored twice against his old club, drilling in a precise finish from the edge of the box, before curling in a stunning 25-yard free-kick six minutes later and Anthony Martial tucked in a cool finish from 18 yards out.