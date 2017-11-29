Business highlights – November 29, 2017

African Development Bank launches Youth Advisory Group to create 25 million jobs

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has launched the Presidential Youth Advisory Group (PYAG) to provide insights and innovative solutions for job creation for Africa’s youth, as outlined in the Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy (JfYA). The Jobs for Youth in Africa initiative aims to create 25 million jobs and benefit 50 million youth over the next 10 years by equipping them with the right skills to get decent and meaningful jobs. It is currently the largest effort going on for youth employment in Africa today. The advisory group, inaugurated on the sidelines of the 6th EU-Africa Business Forum in Abidjan on Monday, November 27, will work with the Bank to create jobs for Africa’s youth.

ALSF Academy launched at East African Law Society Annual Conference

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) has leveraged its vast experience in capacity building projects to design a robust e-learning platform which will offer a three-level certification program to aspiring African lawyers through the ALSF Academy. The ALSF Academy is being developed in collaboration with the East African Law Society, the Southern Africa Development Community Law Association (SADC-LA), and the International Training Centre in Africa for Francophone Lawyers (CIFAF). The Academy was launched by the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

Kenya negotiates with China to help produce spare parts for technical institutes

Kenya is in talks with a Chinese firm seeking investment in production of construction equipment spare parts at four technical institutes. State Department of Vocational and Technical Training principal secretary Dinah Mwinzi said the scaling-up strategy would benefit Kabete, Nyeri, Kenya and Rift Valley technical training institutes. “We need to reverse the balance of trade deficit that greatly favours China, which exports more goods and services to Kenya, by collaborating with them to impart skills on our trainees who could make products of high quality for export to China,” she said.