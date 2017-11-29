Afternoon sports highlights – November 29, 2017

Desperate footwork fails to save Tottenham as Leicester ends game with 2-1 victory

Tottenham were left ruing a host of missed chances as Leicester held out to move into the top half of the table with victory at the King Power. A deft lob from Jamie Vardy and a curling shot from Riyad Mahrez gave the Foxes a healthy half-time lead. Christian Eriksen contrived to volley wide from six yards out before Harry Kane rifled in with 12 minutes to go. Fernando Llorente then stabbed over the top from close range as the visitors hunted an equaliser in vain.

Rangers Striker frustrated with talk of team’s inconsistent performance

Rangers Striker Kenny Miller is tired of talking about his team’s lack of consistency. Going into a league double-header with second-placed Aberdeen, the Scottish Premiership club have lost their past two matches to Hamilton and Dundee. Rangers, who sit fourth, have not won three games in a row in 2017 much to the frustration of striker Miller.

West Brom to set confirm Alan Pardew as Manager

Alan Pardew will be appointed as West Brom’s new manager on Wednesday afternoon, Sky Sports News understands. The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle manager is expected to be unveiled as Tony Pulis’ replacement at a press conference at The Hawthorns. Pardew has been in advanced talks with the Premier League club about a return to the managerial ranks over the last few days after emerging as the favourite to take over last week.