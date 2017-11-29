Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

China pledges support for Uhuru’s development agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta began his second five-year term in office by holding talks with South Sudan President Salva Kiir and a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The President first met Chinese special envoy Wang Jiarui, who represented President Xi at the swearing in ceremony at the Kasarani Sports Complex on Tuesday. China is currently Kenya’s biggest trading partner and a major investor, with interests ranging from construction to apparels and technology. The special envoy delivered a message that his country will continue supporting Kenya’s development progress.

Isiolo, Samburu MPs urge Raila to call off swearing in ceremony

Isiolo South MP Tepo Abdi and his Samburu counterpart Maison Leshomo are calling on National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga to shelve his swearing-in plans in the interest of the country’s stability. The two have said Raila’s plans to take an illegal oath on Jamhuri Day is counterproductive for Kenya. “A country cannot have two Presidents. As leaders across the political divide we need to come together in a bid to unify Kenyans and develop our country,” said Leshomo. Odinga has remained adamant that he will not recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta as the legitimate leader despite being sworn-in Tuesday.

Kisii Governor urges Court to dismiss petition challenging his election

Governor James Ongwae has urged the Kisii High Court to dismiss a petition challenging his election. Through his lawyer Okongo Omogeni, the Governor said on Wednesday petitioner Lumumba Nyaberi did not present the court with substance to allow arbitration. Omogeni said the petitioner only listed respondents in the case.

Business highlights

Lamu, Garissa, Isiolo road to help boost development in at least 10 towns

The Kenya National Highways Authority has signed Ksh62 billion a contract with South Africa based Company, Five Group Construction Proprietary Limited for the construction of the Lamu-Garissa-Isiolo Road which is a component of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Project . The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia said that the 530 km road will help develop 10 towns that are along the corridor as well as ease transport of cargo from the Lamu Port.

KQ shares back on NSE following two week suspension

Kenya Airways has began trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) following the completion of the airline’s debt and equity restructuring. The national carrier has listed additional shares on the bourse after a two week suspension to enable a share split and simultaneous consolidation of the company’s stock which forms part of Kenya Airways’ capital transaction.

Infrastructure Ministry urges sector stakeholders to use new technology to address housing shortage

Transport and Infrastructure Secretary James Macharia says new technologies in the building industry should be explored to enhance quality of buildings and raise standards. Speaking on Wednesday during a stakeholder’s forum in Nairobi, Macharia stated that issues of research need to be dealt with comprehensively in order to address the country’s housing shortage.

Sports highlights

Crystal Palace condemn unruly fans ahead of Brighton game

Crystal Palace have condemned the “antisocial and criminal behaviour” of a “small group of supporters” prior to the team’s game with Brighton on Tuesday night. The south London side have apologised to “innocent supporters” after a number of away fans with tickets were refused entry when Brighton were forced to close the turnstiles at 7.51pm – six minutes into the match which finished 0-0.

Arsenal Midfielder Santi Cazorla confirms further surgery delaying his comeback from injury

Arsenal Midfielder Santi Cazorla has confirmed he has suffered a setback to his return to first-team football after undergoing further surgery to his injured ankle. The 32-year old has not featured for Arsenal since October 2016 after he sustained an Achilles problem during their 6-0 Champions League win over Ludogorets.

Real Madrid ready to sign Chelsea Defender David Luiz

Real Madrid are ready to launch a January move for Chelsea Defender David Luiz. The Brazil international has dropped down the pecking order under Antonio Conte after falling out with the Italian following Chelsea’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Roma in October. The 30-year-old was subsequently made to train alone and was dropped for the game against Manchester United and left on the bench against West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool.