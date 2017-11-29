Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

US pledges to work with Kenya in boosting socio-economic development

United States State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert says America has remained committed to working with Kenya to further socio-economic development not just in the country but also the region. “The United States and Kenya have been steadfast partners for decades, working together to strengthen security, build mutual prosperity, address regional challenges, and to advance development and good governance,” Nauert said. She urged Kenyans to come together and address existing divisions among different communities and political groups so as to chart a united path moving forward.

Raila’s swearing in ceremony is unconstitutional, says petition lawyer

The Opposition’s threat to swear in Raila Odinga as President on December 12 amounts to treason, lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui has said. Speaking earlier today, Kinyanjui, who was representing interested parties in the presidential election petition, said the move is against the constitution. Raila, while addressing his supporters along Manaja road, said he will get to State House on Jamuhuri day. He made the announcement ob Tuesday just hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto were sworn in for their second term at Kasarani Stadium.

Kenyans need to focus on national dialogue and healing, says UK envoy

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment to promoting national unity has received support from the United Kingdom. The UK, through its Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart has lcalled on Kenyans to end divisions brought about by politics. He said that Uhuru’s inauguration marked a day when Kenya can move forward after a prolonged, divisive, election period in a new spirit of reconciliation. Stewart reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Kenya on matters growth and development.

Business highlights

African Legal Support Facility Management Board reviews activities and future programs

The Management Board of the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) met in Abidjan last week and reviewed the Facility’s work during the past year. The Board also addressed institutional matters and established priority plans for 2018. The Effectiveness Review of the Facility’s operations was conducted in order to provide stakeholders with a broad and thorough account of the outcomes, achievements, and staff performance during 2016. The Effectiveness review highlighted areas where ALSF’s activities were successful and where enhancements and adjustments to its operations needed be made.

Hemingways Watamu property relaunched

Hemingways Collection is set to reopen Hemingways Watamu after undergoing an 18 -month long Sh1.2Billion redevelopment. The property, which was established in 1988, re-enters the market on December 1 as a 39 room boutique hotel along with Hemingways Residences, a privately owned residential development comprising 21 luxury apartments. The Hemingways Residences consists of one, two and four bedrooms apartments which will sell from Ksh40 million to Ksh45 million. Hemingways Collection Operations Director Mr. Ross Evans said the Group is diversifying its product range based on market demands and the new international traveler trends.

South African hospitality chain eyes Kenyan market with December launch of Two Rivers hotel

South African hotel chain City Lodge will open its doors to guests in December at Two Rivers on Limuru Road. The 200 room, Three star hotel will become the third property for the Group in Nairobi after Fairview Hotel and Town Lodge Upper Hill, and the 58th hotel under the City Lodge group. “Occupancies in our existing Kenyan hotels have increased exponentially in the last six months, leading us to believe that our Kenyan based guests – as well as those visiting Nairobi on business or leisure – will welcome our newest hotel to the family,” said the Group in a statement. Two Rivers developer – Centum Investments Group Chief Executive Officer James Mworia says the completion of the hotel is just one of the properties at the end tail of development within the Two Rivers Mall.

Sports highlights

Desperate footwork fails to save Tottenham as Leicester ends game with 2-1 victory

Tottenham were left ruing a host of missed chances as Leicester held out to move into the top half of the table with victory at the King Power. A deft lob from Jamie Vardy and a curling shot from Riyad Mahrez gave the Foxes a healthy half-time lead. Christian Eriksen contrived to volley wide from six yards out before Harry Kane rifled in with 12 minutes to go. Fernando Llorente then stabbed over the top from close range as the visitors hunted an equaliser in vain.

Rangers Striker frustrated with talk of team’s inconsistent performance

Rangers Striker Kenny Miller is tired of talking about his team’s lack of consistency. Going into a league double-header with second-placed Aberdeen, the Scottish Premiership club have lost their past two matches to Hamilton and Dundee. Rangers, who sit fourth, have not won three games in a row in 2017 much to the frustration of striker Miller.

West Brom to set confirm Alan Pardew as Manager

Alan Pardew will be appointed as West Brom’s new manager on Wednesday afternoon, Sky Sports News understands. The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle manager is expected to be unveiled as Tony Pulis’ replacement at a press conference at The Hawthorns. Pardew has been in advanced talks with the Premier League club about a return to the managerial ranks over the last few days after emerging as the favourite to take over last week.