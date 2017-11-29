Afternoon business highlights – November 29, 2017

African Legal Support Facility Management Board reviews activities and future programs

The Management Board of the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) met in Abidjan last week and reviewed the Facility’s work during the past year. The Board also addressed institutional matters and established priority plans for 2018. The Effectiveness Review of the Facility’s operations was conducted in order to provide stakeholders with a broad and thorough account of the outcomes, achievements, and staff performance during 2016. The Effectiveness review highlighted areas where ALSF’s activities were successful and where enhancements and adjustments to its operations needed be made.

Hemingways Watamu property relaunched

Hemingways Collection is set to reopen Hemingways Watamu after undergoing an 18 -month long Sh1.2Billion redevelopment. The property, which was established in 1988, re-enters the market on December 1 as a 39 room boutique hotel along with Hemingways Residences, a privately owned residential development comprising 21 luxury apartments. The Hemingways Residences consists of one, two and four bedrooms apartments which will sell from Ksh40 million to Ksh45 million. Hemingways Collection Operations Director Mr. Ross Evans said the Group is diversifying its product range based on market demands and the new international traveler trends.

South African hospitality chain eyes Kenyan market with December launch of Two Rivers hotel

South African hotel chain City Lodge will open its doors to guests in December at Two Rivers on Limuru Road. The 200 room, Three star hotel will become the third property for the Group in Nairobi after Fairview Hotel and Town Lodge Upper Hill, and the 58th hotel under the City Lodge group. “Occupancies in our existing Kenyan hotels have increased exponentially in the last six months, leading us to believe that our Kenyan based guests – as well as those visiting Nairobi on business or leisure – will welcome our newest hotel to the family,” said the Group in a statement. Two Rivers developer – Centum Investments Group Chief Executive Officer James Mworia says the completion of the hotel is just one of the properties at the end tail of development within the Two Rivers Mall.