Sports highlights – November 28, 2017

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is Tottenham’s top target to potentially replace Danny Rose

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is Tottenham’s number one left-back target to potentially replace Danny Rose, Sky Sports News understands. Although Rose has patched up his relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino following his summer outburst, the 27-year-old’s long-term future at Spurs remains uncertain. Rose was left out of the matchday squad for the second successive Premier League game on Saturday and Pochettino insists he has been protecting his fitness as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Everton resume talks with Sam Allardyce over becoming club’s next manager

Everton have reopened talks with Sam Allardyce about becoming their next permanent manager, Sky Sports News understands. Allardyce had been involved in talks two weeks ago after Ronald Koeman was sacked, but an agreement could not be reached. But after Everton failed with their efforts to land Watford boss Marco Silva and endured a run of five defeats in seven games under interim boss David Unsworth, they have returned to Allardyce’s representatives within the last 48 hours.

Injury time goals help QPR secure 2-2 draw in clash with Brentford

Matt Smith and Luke Freeman scored injury-time goals to rescue a dramatic point as QPR drew 2-2 with west London rivals Brentford. Two goals from Lasse Vibe, a fine turn and finish for the opener and a coolly slotted second, looked enough to condemn QPR to a fourth straight loss. Smith gave the hosts late hope, nodding home in the 93rd minute after Daniel Bentley failed to collect a corner. A minute later Freeman levelled it, turning home from Smith’s knockdown.