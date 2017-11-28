Newspaper summaries – November 28, 2017

Daily Nation

Uhuru overcame court battles, political intrigue to win

As he walks to take the oath of office today and start his second term, President Uhuru Kenyatta will be with the gait of one who has run the political race of his life. It has been a dramatic, difficult and draining season — even to his opponent, Mr Raila Odinga. Had he lost, Mr Kenyatta would have become the first one-term president in Kenya’s history. By winning, he may well have brought to a close the political career of Mr Odinga — whose domination of opposition politics has earned him accolades and avid followers.

Nasa leader Raila keeps country guessing on next move

Even as President Uhuru Kenyatta is sworn into office for his second and final term at the 60,000-seater Safaricom Stadium in Kasarani on Tuesday, Kenyans will be keeping an eye on his political rival Raila Odinga. The National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader has turned down an invitation to attend the ceremony. Instead, he has invited his supporters to a parallel event to mourn Kenyans he claims were killed by the police as they participated in a procession to welcome him home after his 10-day tour of the United States and Europe.

Inauguration puts Ruto in pole position to succeed Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration Tuesday places his deputy William Ruto at pole position to succeed him in five years. Mr Ruto, the Rift Valley political kingpin, has served his boss with the kind of unquestioning loyalty that Daniel arap Moi, who set the pace by putting the region under his thumb over 50 years ago, did to Uhuru’s father, Jomo.

Some 43 country delegations will be represented at the fete, says Foreign Affairs PS

Thirteen heads of State and government are among 43 country delegations that will today witness President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration for a second term in office. Eleven presidents and two prime ministers had confirmed by yesterday evening their attendance of the swearing-in ceremony of Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Former county chief says he is obeying Uhuru’s request to withdraw election petition

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya has given notice to withdraw an election petition challenging his successor Kiraitu Murungi’s win. The move fuelled speculation Mr Munya was poised for a State appointment. At a brief court appearance yesterday, his lawyer told Justice Francis Gikonyo that he had instructions to withdraw the case and sought time to file the necessary document.

5 key roads in Nairobi to be closed during President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta’s inauguration

The Government has warned city residents to brace for traffic disruptions today during President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta’s swearing in. At least five major roads in the Central Business District will be closed to users other than Government officials and dignitaries who are expected to attend the inauguration. Nairobi Police Commander Japheth Koome said Mombasa Road, Wangari Maathai Road, Museum hill and Thika Superhighway will be closed during the ceremony.

Oburu meets Uhuru team for unity deal with Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta is reaching out to opposition chief Raila Odinga for a political deal to save the country from deepening division. Details emerged the day before Uhuru and DP William Ruto are to be inaugurated for their final five-year terms and Raila plans what could be a hugely overshadowing, distracting and embarrassing parallel event at the same time. As Raila’s event has been banned, confrontation with police is likely.

Nairobi on lockdown ahead of Uhuru fete

Security was yesterday heightened at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, ahead of the President’s swearing in today. This is even as the government defended the Sh384 million budget for the event. The committee planning President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto’s swearing in said the one-day inauguration event will not take the whole amount, but the money will also cater for Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Travellers to use routes away from Uhuru swearing-in venue

Travellers have to grapple with the change of routes to be used to and outside the city today. This comes in the wake of the planned swearing-in ceremony for President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto at the Kasarani Sports Complex. Police have laid out a network of alternative roads to be used following the closure of main roads leading to the venue. Nairobi police commander Japhet Koome yesterday said security officers will secure areas mapped out as “red-zones” and will deal firmly with anyone attempting to defy orders from officers controlling traffic.

Foreign Direct Investment inflows to Kenya in 6-year low

Kenya’s attractiveness to foreign direct investment continued its slump in the past year to hit a six-year low even as its East African neighbours increased their appeal to foreign capital. This makes the nation’s competitiveness part of the agenda that Uhuru Kenyatta must deal with as he begins his final term Tuesday. Data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows that Kenya was in the small list of three countries that attracted less Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in 2016 compared to the previous year.

Mumias Sugar announces resignation of two board directors

Two board members from Mumias Sugar Company have resigned from their positions, the company announced on Monday. Mr James Mathenge and James Opindi are no longer members of the board after tendering their resignation terminating their membership effective September 19. The board, according to officials from the company, is supposed to meet this week to set a date for an Annual General Meeting.

Hemingways reopens Watamu hotel after Sh1.3bn upgrade

Hotel chain Hemingways Collection will re-open its Watamu property this Friday after an 18-month long refurbishment. The hotel that first opened in 1988 has undergone an upgrade to the tune of Sh1.3 billion in addition to newly constructed residences featuring 21 luxury apartments on the property. The revamp has seen the Watamu branch slash the number of rooms from 74 to 39 as well as opening an additional seafood restaurant on the premises.