Newspaper headlines

News highlights

Uhuru supporters camp at Kasarani Stadium ahead of inauguration

Thousands of Kenyans have already flocked to the Kasarani Stadium to witness the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto. Long queues formed as early as 4am, with most people camping outside the expansive stadium, chanting patriotic songs. Security has been heightened along Thika Road and the stadium to ensure everything goes as planned. A multi agency security team has been strategically positioned in all corners of the stadium.

Gatundu South MP partners with Mt Kenya leaders in bid to spur development in the region

Mt Kenya leaders have formed a caucus to push development and cooperation between MPs and 12 county governments. The leaders discussed how to support governors with ideas and avoid leadership wrangles at a weekend meeting organised by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at Thika Greens Golf Resort. Kuria said the elected leaders resolved to work together for the counties’ economic development through steps such as improving infrastructure and education.

Murang’a MCAs clash with County Clerk over alleged botched tender

A group of Murang’a MCAs led by deputy speaker Samuel Kihurunjo attempted to evict the County’s Assembly Clerk, Chris Kinyanjui for disregarding tendering procedures by procuring substandard sports kits and uniforms. The MCA’s were reportedly armed with crude weapons wen they stormed the office. Kinyanjui later claimed the MCA’s were the ones trying to force him to flout procedures.

Business highlights

AG Ouko puts Devolution Ministry on the spot for missing billions

The Ministry of Devolution and Planning has failed to account for more than Ksh102 billion in a financial statement for the year that ended June 30 2016, Auditor General Edward Ouko has said. The AG noted that the Ministry is yet to resolve accountability issues raised in the 2015 audit report where close to Ksh42 billion could not be located.

Centum Investment sees profit dip by 21% due to political jitters

Financial services group, Centum Investment Limited has seen its half year net profit dip by 21%.The firm posed a profit of Ksh1.6 billion in September 2017 compared to Ksh2.1 billion in September 2016. In an investor briefing on Monday, Centum CEO James Mworia blamed the decline on poor performance of its subsidiary, Sidian Bank, which recorded a massive drop of 37 per cent in its interest income. Mworia said that Sidian’s depressing performance is attributable to the negative impact of the interest rate capping regulations on the entire banking sector.

Construction of Ksh14.4 billion Olkaria geothermal plant approved following tender row

The High Court has approved the construction of a Ksh14.4 billion geothermal plant in Olkaria after throwing out a case by one of the bidders seeking to block the project. High Court Judge George Odunga dismissed the case filed by a consortium of bidders led by H Young and Co East Africa Ltd, contesting the the award of the lucrative deal to a rival consortium under the aegis of Shandong Kerui Petroleum Ltd. The judge found that H Young did not give enough evidence to warrant the cancellation of the tender.

Sports highlights

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is Tottenham’s top target to potentially replace Danny Rose

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is Tottenham’s number one left-back target to potentially replace Danny Rose, Sky Sports News understands. Although Rose has patched up his relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino following his summer outburst, the 27-year-old’s long-term future at Spurs remains uncertain. Rose was left out of the matchday squad for the second successive Premier League game on Saturday and Pochettino insists he has been protecting his fitness as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Everton resume talks with Sam Allardyce over becoming club’s next manager

Everton have reopened talks with Sam Allardyce about becoming their next permanent manager, Sky Sports News understands. Allardyce had been involved in talks two weeks ago after Ronald Koeman was sacked, but an agreement could not be reached. But after Everton failed with their efforts to land Watford boss Marco Silva and endured a run of five defeats in seven games under interim boss David Unsworth, they have returned to Allardyce’s representatives within the last 48 hours.

Injury time goals help QPR secure 2-2 draw in clash with Brentford

Matt Smith and Luke Freeman scored injury-time goals to rescue a dramatic point as QPR drew 2-2 with west London rivals Brentford. Two goals from Lasse Vibe, a fine turn and finish for the opener and a coolly slotted second, looked enough to condemn QPR to a fourth straight loss. Smith gave the hosts late hope, nodding home in the 93rd minute after Daniel Bentley failed to collect a corner. A minute later Freeman levelled it, turning home from Smith’s knockdown.