Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kenya to grant all Africans visas at points of entry

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that all Africans wishing to visit Kenya be issued with visas at various points of entry. Speaking during his maiden speech following his inauguration for a second term in office at the Kasarani Stadium, the Head of State expressed hope that this would prompt other African states to open up their borders in order to promote free movement. He stated that the visas would not be issued on a reciprocal basis and was made to enable free trade and cooperation with the various African nations.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni urges Kenyans to shift focus from politics to nation building

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says Kenyans should focus more on nation building rather that concentrating all their efforts politics. Speaking during the second inauguration ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday, Museveni encouraged Kenyans to also focus on peace, family and development.

Uhuru wages war on ‘faceless bureaucrats’

President Uhuru Kenyatta says he will not allow civil servants to oppress Kenyans during his second term of office. Speaking soon after his inauguration Tuesday, the Head of State said that it will no longer be business as usual as the public servants need to provide efficient service delivery to all. “I will not allow faceless bureaucrats and functionaries to deny the public the quality of service they deserve from their government,” he said.

Business highlights

President Uhuru to focus on jobs, housing and manufacturing during second term agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta has prioritized affordable housing, expanding the manufacturing sector and creating jobs as he starts his second and final term. Speaking after he was sworn in, President Kenyatta said the focus over the next five years will be to create value and generate jobs. “Whether it is our vegetables, tea, coffee, oil or gemstones, our policies and actions as a government over the next 5 years will be to ensure that as much value, and as many jobs, as possible are created and retained in Kenya,” said the President. Part of the new jobs will come from the building and construction industry where the President has promised to create 500,000 new homeowners in five years.

ERC moves to bar trade in substandard oil and gas goods

Trade in oil and gas is expected to be tightly monitored with the launch of a new information and communication technology system set to weed out substandard goods. Management consulting services company Advantech has been appointed advisor on the improvement at the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in a World Bank-backed project.

International Trademark Association publishes Brexit Position Paper calling for ‘minimal disruption’ and strong intellectual property protection

Recognizing the need to further advocate for strong intellectual property (IP) protection and harmonization as Brexit negotiations unfold, the International Trademark Association (INTA) Board of Directors approved a Brexit position paper at its meeting on November 7. In the position paper, INTA is advocating that both the EU and UK “support, promote, and safeguard the following core principles for brand owners and right-holders during the negotiations as well as when ‘Brexit’ becomes effective: minimal disruption of trade, minimum costs, maximum retention of rights, and maximum transparency and legal clarity.” The paper lists core principles and specific recommendations related to IP for both the UK and the EU27 regarding the negotiations concerning the exit of the UK from the EU. The process of developing the paper began more than a year ago. INTA’s Brexit Cross-Committees Task Force drafted the paper, and it has been rigorously vetted by key internal stakeholders, including staff and members.

Sports highlights

Homeboyz RFC begin Kenya Cup campaign with 41-39 victory over Kenya Harlequin

Homeboyz RFC began their Kenya Cup campaign with a 41-39 victory over Kenya Harlequin FC in a rescheduled match played at the RFUEA Ground on Tuesday morning. After the obligatory minute of silence in honor of their departed players, Peter Wekesa (Homeboyz) and George Gachui (Quins), center referee Constant Cap got the game underway at 11.03am EAT. Homeboyz withstood early pressure from Quins, Mohamed Omolo drilling home a seventh minute penalty for the 3-0 lead. They added an unconverted try four minutes later to go 8-0 up before Quins, attacking from the restart, scored an unconverted try to cut the deficit to 8-5.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho thinks Watford continue to make progress

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has branded Watford an ‘unusual’ team ahead of tonight’s clash. Mourinho thinks the in-form Hornets have built a very strong squad and are even more dangerous than when they defeated United 3-1 at Vicarage Road last season. Watford have made a good start to the season under highly rated boss Marco Silva and lie eighth after Saturday’s convincing 3-0 win at Newcastle.

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho picks Neymar and Steven Gerrard in dream five-a-side

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has selected his dream five-a-side team from the players he’s played with throughout his career. The 25-year-old has a wealth of talent to pick from having ran out for the likes of Inter Milan, Vasco da Gama and Espanyol before moving to Anfield, while he has been capped for Brazil 31 times.