Business highlights – November 28, 2017

AG Ouko puts Devolution Ministry on the spot for missing billions

The Ministry of Devolution and Planning has failed to account for more than Ksh102 billion in a financial statement for the year that ended June 30 2016, Auditor General Edward Ouko has said. The AG noted that the Ministry is yet to resolve accountability issues raised in the 2015 audit report where close to Ksh42 billion could not be located.

Centum Investment sees profit dip by 21% due to political jitters

Financial services group, Centum Investment Limited has seen its half year net profit dip by 21%.The firm posed a profit of Ksh1.6 billion in September 2017 compared to Ksh2.1 billion in September 2016. In an investor briefing on Monday, Centum CEO James Mworia blamed the decline on poor performance of its subsidiary, Sidian Bank, which recorded a massive drop of 37 per cent in its interest income. Mworia said that Sidian’s depressing performance is attributable to the negative impact of the interest rate capping regulations on the entire banking sector.

Construction of Ksh14.4 billion Olkaria geothermal plant approved following tender row

The High Court has approved the construction of a Ksh14.4 billion geothermal plant in Olkaria after throwing out a case by one of the bidders seeking to block the project. High Court Judge George Odunga dismissed the case filed by a consortium of bidders led by H Young and Co East Africa Ltd, contesting the the award of the lucrative deal to a rival consortium under the aegis of Shandong Kerui Petroleum Ltd. The judge found that H Young did not give enough evidence to warrant the cancellation of the tender.