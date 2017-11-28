Afternoon sports highlights – November 28, 2017

England star Winger to miss Tuesday clash against Kazakhstan due to injured ankle

Karen Carney has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan after injuring an ankle. The 30-year-old Chelsea winger, who has been capped 134 times, joins Demi Stokes on the sidelines. Both Manchester City defender Stokes, who has a hip problem, and Carney were unused substitutes in Friday’s 4-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Sadio Mane says there has been no row with Jurgen Klopp despite the forward looking visibly unhappy with the Liverpool boss after Saturday’s draw with Chelsea. Mane, who came on with Adam Lallana in a double change after Willian’s late equaliser for Chelsea, was seen deep in discussion with Klopp after the final whistle. But Mane insists there is no issue whatsoever with his manager and says he was merely trying to explain his point of view to the German after the game.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not be leaving the club during the January transfer window. The pair are both out of contract at the end of the season but Wenger says he is hopeful they will still be Arsenal players next term. Sanchez and Ozil have both been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe but, despite the fact their contracts expire on 30 June 2018, Wenger is adamant the Gunners will not be tempted to cash in during the winter window.