Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru sworn in as President, vows to uphold the sovereignty of the people of Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn for his second and final five-year term on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. In his inauguration speech, the Head of State vowed to obey, protect and defend the constitution of Kenya. He stated that he would protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya.

Police fire tear gas at NASA and Jubilee supporters

Kenyan police fired tear gas and clashed with both ruling party and opposition supporters Tuesday ahead of the swearing in as president of Uhuru Kenyatta. As foreign and local dignitaries poured into the 60,000-seat Kasarani stadium in Nairobi for the ceremony, the opposition attempted to gather for a memorial rally honouring more than 50 people who were killed during the prolonged electioneering period. Several people were injured after they attempted to force their way into the already packed Kasarani Stadium to witness the inauguration of President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. Police lobbed teargas while agitated youths hurled stones at them, demanding entry to the venue.

The fight is not over, opposition party leader Raila Odinga tells supporters

The National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition will continue to push for electoral reforms through civil disobedience, opposition party leader, Raila Odinga has said. “We will ensure electoral justice” he said in a statement released on Tuesday morning. The struggle will continue through civil disobedience, demonstrations and boycotts until there is electoral justice,” he added. The NASA leader stated that the IEBC needs to be reformed, adding that Kenya must have an independent judiciary and neutral security forces in order for democracy to thrive.

Business highlights

Africa needs to create right skills, provide funding for its young entrepreneurs, says Mara Group Founder

Ashish Thakkar, the Founder and Chairman of Mara Group, an investment firm with a presence across 25 African countries says Africa should support its youth for greater productivity and empowerment. Thakkar has lauded the Jobs for Youth in Africa initiative, which is committing to create 25 million jobs by 2025, but at the same time making sure that we equip up to 50 million youth with job-ready skills across the continent.

Future of Africa’s youth dominates agenda at EU-Africa Business Forum

The 6th EU-Africa Business Forum opened in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Monday, with an emphasis on job creation and investment in young people. The central theme of the Forum is “Investing in Job Creation for Youth.” Speaking at a high-level forum on the theme, African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina called for a change of mindset when dealing with youth on the continent. “Young people aren’t looking for help, they are looking for the right environment to flourish,” he said. Noting that 66 million young people are idling away in rural parts of the continent without jobs, he said there was a need to take a risk and invest in them.

Mumias Sugar Co to revive water bottling plant

Local miller, Mumias Sugar Company plans to revive its stalled water bottling operations by the end of 2017, after shutting it down nearly two years ago. Company CEO Nashon Aseka said the management is working on an operation that will cut on overheads and maximise on profits as it seeks to diversify revenue. Aseka said under the previous arrangement, the plant could not make profit as recurrent expenditure was high making Mumias-made Sprinkle water relatively expensive in the market.

Sports highlights

England star Winger to miss Tuesday clash against Kazakhstan due to injured ankle

Karen Carney has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan after injuring an ankle. The 30-year-old Chelsea winger, who has been capped 134 times, joins Demi Stokes on the sidelines. Both Manchester City defender Stokes, who has a hip problem, and Carney were unused substitutes in Friday’s 4-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists there is no rift with boss Jurgen Klopp

Sadio Mane says there has been no row with Jurgen Klopp despite the forward looking visibly unhappy with the Liverpool boss after Saturday’s draw with Chelsea. Mane, who came on with Adam Lallana in a double change after Willian’s late equaliser for Chelsea, was seen deep in discussion with Klopp after the final whistle. But Mane insists there is no issue whatsoever with his manager and says he was merely trying to explain his point of view to the German after the game.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil not leaving in January

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not be leaving the club during the January transfer window. The pair are both out of contract at the end of the season but Wenger says he is hopeful they will still be Arsenal players next term. Sanchez and Ozil have both been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe but, despite the fact their contracts expire on 30 June 2018, Wenger is adamant the Gunners will not be tempted to cash in during the winter window.