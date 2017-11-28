Afternoon business highlights – November 28, 2017

Africa needs to create right skills, provide funding for its young entrepreneurs, says Mara Group Founder
Ashish Thakkar, the Founder and Chairman of Mara Group, an investment firm with a presence across 25 African countries says Africa should support its youth for greater productivity and empowerment. Thakkar has lauded the Jobs for Youth in Africa initiative, which is committing to create 25 million jobs by 2025, but at the same time making sure that we equip up to 50 million youth with job-ready skills across the continent.
Future of Africa’s youth dominates agenda at EU-Africa Business Forum
The 6th EU-Africa Business Forum opened in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Monday, with an emphasis on job creation and investment in young people. The central theme of the Forum is “Investing in Job Creation for Youth.” Speaking at a high-level forum on the theme, African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina called for a change of mindset when dealing with youth on the continent. “Young people aren’t looking for help, they are looking for the right environment to flourish,” he said. Noting that 66 million young people are idling away in rural parts of the continent without jobs, he said there was a need to take a risk and invest in them.
Mumias Sugar Co to revive water bottling plant
Local miller, Mumias Sugar Company plans to revive its stalled water bottling operations by the end of 2017, after shutting it down nearly two years ago. Company CEO Nashon Aseka said the management is working on an operation that will cut on overheads and maximise on profits as it seeks to diversify revenue. Aseka said under the previous arrangement, the plant could not make profit as recurrent expenditure was high making Mumias-made Sprinkle water relatively expensive in the market.
